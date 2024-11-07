Tecno Prepares for Growth and Development with New Ownership

Tecno Poultry Equipment, a leader in housing systems for laying hens, is set for future growth and ready to support customers in the evolving egg industry. As part of the new Grain and Protein Technologies Group Tecno is positioned to execute a focused growth strategy.

The purchase of AGCO Grain & Protein by American Industrial Partners is now complete.

Tecno is investing in people, organization, partners and suppliers to better meet customer needs, which is fully supported by the new ownership. Tecno’s extensive product range allows customers to find the right match to their business needs with innovative systems for high performance ensuring optimal egg quality and quantity.

– We are committed to stand alongside our customers from the initial idea through installation and ongoing support to keep the systems running optimally. Our Tecno Eggsperts and their high expertise are our most valuable resource which is why we’ve invested in growth and development of our people and organization. This investment strengthens our role as a trusted partner, enabling farmers to prioritize animal care while achieving strong business performance, explains Harry Luimes, President Tecno Poultry Equipment at Grain & Protein Technologies.

As demand for more sustainable, welfare-focused food production rises, Tecno is committed to innovative solutions that support efficient and responsible egg production.

– We help customers to obtain the best possible outcome on their investments. With our setup we have improved and professionalized our internal processes so we can serve our customers in the most optimal way and help them to meet consumer needs and trends. The need for animal protein is growing and eggs are of both great dietary importance and an affordable and accessible source of protein, says Harry Luimes, as he adds:

‘We continue to execute our 2028 strategy with clear goals down the line. The new ownership boosts our expertise in engineering and manufacturing to support our growth and deliver the top-quality services crucial for global food production and security, says Harry Luimes.

The new Grain and Protein Technologies group drives productivity for customers globally through smart and reliable grain and protein solutions to ensure food security, sustainability and animal welfare. The group includes the five primary brands of AP, Cimbria, Cumberland, GSI, and Tecno.