VICAM’s Advanced Mycotoxin Detection Solutions Powers Safer, Smarter Feed and Food Production

Founded in 1987 by scientists from elite institutions (Harvard, MIT, Boston University) and other Agribusiness leaders. Vicam was instrumental in developing the first immunoaffinity column technology to rapidly detect Aflatoxins in grains, especially corn. The first product was called AflaTest, which is still sold across the Globe to this day. The other major immunoaffinity columns came after the AflaTest…Fumonitest, OchraTest, DonTest, Zearalatest, T2/TH2, and M1. Years later the multi-columns were developed.

VICAM’s Immunoaffinity columns employ powerful, highly specific monoclonal antibodies to isolate and concentrate mycotoxins from grains, oilseeds and more than 60 additional sample types. Our complete family of mycotoxin monitoring tools includes USDA-FGIS and AOAC approved methods for aflatoxin, vomitoxin (DON), nivalenol, fumonisin, ochratoxin A, zearalenone, T-2, HT-2 and citrinin-equipping global food and agricultural businesses and laboratories for enhanced quality, throughput and sustainability. Serving Global Food and Agricultural Quality and Safety with Breakthrough Technologies Single Mycotoxin Testing for Fluorometer, LC or LC/MS/MS

These high quality Immunoaffinity columns allowed the Food, Grain, and Pet Food Industries test for Mycotoxins in a quantified detected result, first of its kind.

Vicam was acquired by Waters Corporation in March 2006 and moved to the Waters headquarters in Milford, MA. It was previously located, since 1987, in Watertown, MA.

Production and shipping are now located in the Waters complex in Milford, MA which previously was in Nixa, MO since 1985.

In 2010 Vicam introduced its first Vertu Lateral flow reader with Afla-V & Don-V strip kits. Today Vicam has the full line of 6 major mycotoxin test kits for multiple commodities along with it’s M1-V kits for the detection of Aflatoxin in raw and whole milk. Glyphosate-V kits for the detection in Waters samples and Grains were launched in 2021.

Along with our regular Mycotoxin Test kits, Lateral flow test kits, we have now added to our line of products, complete Finished Feed kits for the detection of Aflatoxin, Fumonisin, and Vomitoxin in complete finished feeds. Our individual kits are used on individual commodities that make up the complete Feeds, but now we can also perform a test for the total Aflatoxin, Fumonisin, and Vomitoxin in the complete feed ration for all species. As we know, the complete detection of Mycotoxins in a commodity or feed source can be very hard to detect as all Mycotoxins are not homogenies throughout the complete load of the commodity so an additional test on the complete finished feed is needed.

Elisa tests have been in existence for many years but are time consuming and tedious tests when you need a quick and efficient result through on time testing. Lateral flow testing onsite gives you the ability to make those decisions on feed quality as the feed is being produced.

Feed ingredients and Binders are a need in the Feed Industry as time to market and cost spent to get that animal to market is a crucial step in this day and age of livestock growth. Vicam has partnered with these type companies to give the end user a better look into what is needed to get that animal to market in a timely profitable manner. Today Vicam has a solution to help with producers’ decision on Feed quality called VT-Connect which enables the customer to perform the Mycotoxin tests and relay those results to these companies to better evaluate what is needed to make the feed source safe and efficient for the animal. Through these App’s the nutrition/binder companies can offer options to better help the producer with decisions to be made to help quality and profitability in the industry.

Vicam is your partner in every step of the Feed and Food Industry to help make those decisions to make all our food industry safer and better for everyone moving forward into a world where healthy food is needed around the entire Globe.

Today Vicam distributes Mycotoxin test kits and other related products to over 100 Countries Globally.