BKT presents its tire lineup specifically designed for these jobs

For any equipment, from tractors to balers and trailers, BKT has the right tire for every stage of haymaking designed for high performance, low fuel consumption, and minimal impact on the soil.

There is a different way of farming, one that starts in the mind, passes through the hands, and is reflected in the daily choices of those working in the fields with a vision for business. This certainly goes for contractors who have opted to specialize in haymaking, turning a seasonal activity into a technical supply chain organized down to the smallest detail, where every stage—from mowing to windrowing, from harvesting to storage—is approached with the goal of transforming a seasonal cycle into a productive and efficient model.

Anyone dealing with these operations knows that we are talking of an industry where expertise in agronomy meets logistics and where each machine has a very distinct role. Thus, productivity is the result of finding the right balance of speed, precision, and respect for the land.

To support this complexity, you need robust machinery but also tires that are designed to respond to varying operating conditions, high temperatures, dry and dusty or suddenly wet grounds, as it happens during summer storms and very tight time slots.

In this context, BKT steps in by providing a comprehensive range designed for specific haymaking needs. Whether it is about mid-range tractors or combined mowers, from tedders to high-density balers, or even to low-profile trailers and telehandlers—each vehicle can be fitted with a solution that is tailored to improve overall equipment efficiency, reduce soil impact, and optimize transfers between fields.

BKT’s solutions

More specifically, BKT offers a tire range designed to support every piece of machinery and every function with solutions capable of providing traction, flotation, stability, and riding comfort.

Some of the most suitable patterns are:

AGRIMAX V FLECTO : a tire for high-power tractors featuring VF technology (Very High Flexion), which enables operation at lower pressures compared to standard tires while maintaining high load capacities and reaching high speeds. This solution improves traction even on permanent grassland and moderate slopes, at the same time reducing fuel consumption and tread wear.

: a tire for high-power tractors featuring VF technology (Very High Flexion), which enables operation at lower pressures compared to standard tires while maintaining high load capacities and reaching high speeds. This solution improves traction even on permanent grassland and moderate slopes, at the same time reducing fuel consumption and tread wear. RIDEMAX FL 693 M : the ideal solution for farming enterprises operating over large areas that require efficiency even away from the field. This tire ensures stability, excellent load capacity, and low fuel consumption thanks to its low rolling resistance, while the reinforced bead and steel belts stand for superior durability.

: the ideal solution for farming enterprises operating over large areas that require efficiency even away from the field. This tire ensures stability, excellent load capacity, and low fuel consumption thanks to its low rolling resistance, while the reinforced bead and steel belts stand for superior durability. FLOTATION 648 : particularly suitable for field-and-road transport, as well as for tedders and round balers. The tread pattern allows the handling of very heavy loads at low pressures, reducing soil compaction and protecting crops from damage.

: particularly suitable for field-and-road transport, as well as for tedders and round balers. The tread pattern allows the handling of very heavy loads at low pressures, reducing soil compaction and protecting crops from damage. FL 635: a radial flotation tire that is suitable for both road and field usage. The special block tread pattern has been developed for hay baler applications. Thanks to its footprint, which ensures excellent ground pressure distribution, FL 635 significantly reduces soil compaction while preserving the value of crops. The tire also provides superior self-cleaning properties along with durability and traction plus exceptional speed performance.

Every haymaking stage demands tight operating schedules and great precision. This is why BKT invests in developing tires that not only meet the machinery requirements but also the needs of professional operators, namely reliability, comfort, fuel efficiency, and respect for the soil.

Choosing tires for haymaking means providing yourself with a strategic operating tool—a true lever to improve business performance, reduce downtime, and ensure a quality service to your customers.