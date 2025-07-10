Rwanda Coffee Farmers to Pay Half Price for Fertiliser Under New Subsidy Deal

Coffee farmers in Rwanda will now access fertiliser at half the market price under a new subsidy arrangement signed by key stakeholders in the sector.

This follows the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), the Coffee Exporters and Processors Forum (CEPAR), and One Acre Fund–Tubura landmark partnership aimed at increasing the accessibility and timely delivery of fertiliser to coffee growers across the country.

Under the agreement, farmers will pay only 796 Rwandan Francs (Frw) per kilogram of fertiliser, which is 50% of the full cost of 1,592 Frw per kilogram. The remaining half will be jointly covered by NAEB and CEPAR, significantly reducing the financial burden on farmers and promoting better crop management practices.

The fertiliser to be supplied—NPK 22-6-12+3S—will be distributed by One Acre Fund–Tubura starting in September 2025, in time for the 2026A planting season. The early distribution is designed to give coffee farmers adequate time to prepare their fields and apply the fertiliser during the optimal growth period.

“This joint approach shows our long-term commitment to strengthening Rwanda’s coffee value chain by helping farmers access high-quality fertiliser affordably and on time,” said Claude Bizimana, CEO of NAEB. “We encourage every coffee farmer to take advantage of this opportunity. When used correctly, good fertiliser increases both yield and quality, accelerating the sector’s development.”

The initiative comes as Rwanda pursues strategic efforts to boost coffee productivity and competitiveness in the international market. Fertiliser access remains one of the biggest constraints for smallholder farmers, with many unable to afford inputs at commercial prices.

To ensure smooth implementation, farmers are being urged to plan ahead and collaborate with coffee washing stations and One Acre Fund–Tubura field agents in their local areas. Importantly, no free fertiliser will be distributed under this scheme, highlighting the need for timely farmer engagement and preparation.

Belinda Bwiza, CEO of One Acre Fund–Tubura, praised the partnership as a model of effective collaboration between the public sector, private industry, and development organizations.

“This agreement demonstrates what’s possible when institutions work together,” Bwiza said. “Through coordinated planning, farmer education, and targeted distribution, we are laying the groundwork for long-term growth in Rwanda’s coffee sector and improved livelihoods for thousands of smallholder farmers.”

The new subsidy deal is expected to significantly improve fertiliser uptake, contributing to higher productivity, better bean quality, and increased earnings for farmers. It also supports Rwanda’s broader goals of agricultural transformation and rural development.