PGP Responds to the Honourable Minister of Agriculture’s 2025/26 Budget Vote speech

Phahama Grain Phakama (PGP) welcomes the priorities outlined in the Honourable Minister’s 2025/26 Budget Vote speech, particularly its strong emphasis on farmer support, market access, and climate resilience – all critical pillars for transforming emerging grain producers into sustainable commercial farmers. As an organisation dedicated to developing the next generation of emerging grain farmers, we are especially encouraged by the budget’s focus on practical interventions that align with our mission to create viable pathways for smallholders and emerging grain farmers.

In his speech, the Honourable Minister highlighted the alarming state of food security in South Africa – noting that, according to the National Food and Nutrition Security Survey, only 36,5% of households are food secure, while nearly 18% experience severe food insecurity.

Among the Department’s interventions:

Over 66,000 farmers have already received training.

PGP’s programmes are aligned with this vision. Through our comprehensive training and mentorship programs, we have supported the agricultural advancement of over 18,300 grain producers – ranging from subsistence to commercial production levels. These farmers are the backbone of food security and rural economic revitalisation in South Africa.

Our interventions have unlocked their potential to:

Boost local food production,

Create jobs, and

Stimulate economic activity in underserved rural communities.

Over the past six months, 506 study groups have been mentored, with strong participation from youth and women – underscoring our commitment to inclusivity across both gender and age demographics.

In response to the Minister’s call to empower youth, PGP’s training has expanded to include agricultural education initiatives in schools. To date, we are continuously expanding our programs in response to growing demand. PGP has successfully rolled out 454 school-based programmes this year.

PGP stands at the forefront of grain farmer development and serves as a representative voice for emerging grain producers. Our programmes are aligned with the National Food and Nutrition Security Plan and supported by the Agricultural and Agro-Processing Master Plan (AAMP).

As an organisation that advocates for the interests of grain farmers, PGP welcomes the Department’s commitment to creating a conducive policy environment that supports market integrity and allows the industry to lead – a principle clearly stated in the Minister’s address.

We commend the Department for its bold vision, focused restructuring, and its commitment to placing farmers – youth, women, smallholder and emerging producers – at the centre of agricultural transformation.

We fully endorse the seven strategic priorities outlined in the speech, especially:

Effective farmer support: The cornerstone of our work. We support the emphasis on training, access to inputs, and institutional strengthening.

Partnerships for growth: We echo the Minister's call for a shift from top-down mandates to collaborative public-private partnerships (PPPs), essential for scale and sustainability.

Market access and trade support: Smallholder integration into high-value markets is critical for long-term viability. We are particularly pleased with the upcoming Market Access Strategy and expanded Blended Finance Scheme.

PGP is ready to support on-the-ground implementation. PGP believes this budget sets the framework for the meaningful transformation of South Africa’s grain sector and looks forward to working closely with the Department to ensure the successful delivery of these priorities, to the benefit of emerging farmers nationwide.

One of the most significant highlights in the budget is the R 3,3 billion allocated to the Land Bank, with 85% earmarked for the Blended Finance scheme. Our strategic partnership with the Land Bank creates new opportunities for PGP to scale support to smallholder farmers and accelerate their journey to commercial viability.

Key Policy Advocacy: Secure Land Tenure

A recurring concern raised by our member farmers relates to the transfer of title deeds to those who have consistently demonstrated commitment to land cultivation. We believe that secure land tenure is vital to unlocking access to finance and catalysinging broader rural development. PGP remains committed to engaging the relevant departments to advance this priority.

CEO’s Message to PGP Farmers:

“To the hardworking farmers in PGP:

You are the heartbeat of South Africa’s grain sector – your passion, resilience, and dedication inspire us every day. PGP stands proudly beside you, committed to equipping you with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to thrive. Remember: ‘We are because you are.’

Together, we are not just growing crops; we are growing futures, transforming the industry, and building a legacy of shared success. Your progress is our purpose – and with continued collaboration, there is no limit to what we can achieve.” ~ Sibusiso Mabuza, CEO of PGP