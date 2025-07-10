SHAKTIMAN (Tirth Agro Technology Pvt. ltd.) and YANMAR AGRIBUSINESS Co., Ltd. (YAG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic business collaboration

SHAKTIMAN (Tirth Agro Technology Pvt. ltd.) and YANMAR AGRIBUSINESS Co., Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic business collaboration, aiming to expand their presence and competitiveness in the global agricultural machinery market. The MOU was signed by Mr. Mustafa Kemal Erdogan Shoshi, President of YAG and Mr. Shashank Watane, Senior Vice President of TATPL.

By combining YAG’s global reach and advanced mechanization capabilities with TATPL’s deep product expertise and market leadership in agricultural implements, the two companies will collaborate to deliver comprehensive, innovative, and field-proven solutions to farmers around the world. YAG is renowned for its Yanmar-branded agricultural machinery, including tractors and combine harvesters, and operates an extensive international sales and service network that ensures strong customer support worldwide.

TATPL, through its SHAKTIMAN brand, holds the leading market share in India’s implement segment and is highly regarded for its quality, innovation, and product versatility.

This partnership is designed to address the evolving demands of modern agriculture by providing farmers with reliable, efficient and fully integrated machinery and implement solutions, empowering farming communities and contributing to sustainable agricultural development across global markets.