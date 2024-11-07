In the setting of EIMA 2024, BKT – the leading multinational Off-Highway tire manufacturer – launched four new solutions designed and engineered to meet the increasingly complex needs of modern agriculture. Efficiency and productivity had been the driving force behind the careful research and development process of the new BKT tires, which were created to significantly improve agricultural operations.

Along with BKT’s flagship products, in Hall 36 Stand B1 three new tires taking center stage to further extend the AGRIMAX range, starting from AGRIMAX PROCROP, designed to optimize performance in the field, particularly spraying activities and operations in row crops, as well as having good grip on asphalt in road transfers. Key features of this new product include the innovative VF technology, which enables farm machinery to carry heavier loads at reduced inflation pressure, and a wide footprint, which reduces soil compaction by ensuring an even weight distribution on the tire, to the benefit of crops. The driving experience with AGRIMAX PROCROP is both comfortable and safe thanks to the centrally closed tread and strong sidewalls providing high lateral stability. The open shoulder design provides superior traction on a variety of surfaces, as well as top self-cleaning capabilities from any soil residue.

The second star is AGRIMAX SPARGO SB, an innovative tire likewise designed for open field spraying operations and row crops, but also ideal for tractor use in orchards and vineyards. This pattern differs from its predecessor by means of its steel belt, an increased tread depth, and a narrower lug width, resulting in a more open and higher tread pattern for exceptional handling on the road. One of AGRIMAX SPARGO SB’s main advantages is its ability to reach speeds of up to 65 km/h providing greater operational efficiency for end users.

Yet, it is reliability the true common denominator of the BKT tires, as Mr. Dilip Vaidya, the company’s Senior President & Director Technology, explains: “Transport speed and the level of product innovation are two crucial factors for modern agricultural operators, but we always aim high with our solutions to meet the increasingly demanding challenges and even more complex needs. That is why our state-of-the-art tires also combine operator comfort and safety, ensuring a better control of farming equipment both in the fields and on the road. By using advanced materials and cutting-edge development techniques, we are able to assure end users long-term reliability and durability, even in the most challenging operating situations.”

It is through these features that BKT tires significantly improve overall performance, partly due to the special sidewall design that confers AGRIMAX SPARGO SB both elasticity and reduced vibrations.

For more complex operations with combine harvester operations supporting significant workloads, BKT presents its third new addition to the AGRIMAX tire range: AGRIMAX PROHARVEST, a highly professional, cutting-edge solution that combines productivity and soil protection – in line with the company’s strong focus on sustainability. Durability is one of its main features resulting from the special compound and a reinforced polyester casing with three-layers steel belts. Thanks to its open shoulder design, AGRIMAX PROHARVEST stands for optimal traction even on rough or wet terrain, as well as for excellent self-cleaning properties. The outstanding performance in the field is complemented by excellent handling on the road making this tire ideal for mixed use.

BKT’s unstoppable spirit of innovation has led to the development of a fourth tire, part of the RIDEMAX range and designed for the approaching arrival of the winter season; indeed, it features a natural rubber compound specifically formulated to withstand low temperatures and to extend its life cycle. The Indian multinational introduced RIDEMAX FROST featuring excellent flexibility and elasticity even at temperatures below zero degrees Celsius, plus optimal grip and traction in transportation and road maintenance operations on snowy or icy surfaces. The tread pattern is designed to improve grip and reduce the sliding risk. RIDEMAX FROST also proves to be resistant to cuts and tears, as well as comfortable and safe to drive, becoming synonymous with efficiency.

In addition to these product novelties, the company hosted five well-known sport champions in its 600-plus square meter booth. Former football players Frank Lebouf, Gianluca Zambrotta and Davide Moscardelli, three veteran players from LFP (Ligue de Football Professionnel), LaLiga and SerieBKT, welcomed fans and enthusiasts alongside former rugby player Mauro Bergamasco for URC (United Rugby Championship) and former basketball player Matjaz Smodis for Euroleague and Eurocup. Together they gifted unique moments to visitors, highlighting BKT’s strong ties to the world of sports.

“For us, EIMA is an important showcase on the farming world in a region that represents the beating heart of Italian and European agriculture. We are delighted to have launched in this setting four new solutions representing our strong commitment to innovation and technology, while never forgetting the common thread that unites us with the industry of the future: sustainability,” comments Mr. Arvind Poddar, Chairman & Managing Director, BKT. “Over the past few years, we have made significant strides in terms of environmental protection, and we firmly believe that each action we take – along the entire production chain – can generate value and a positive impact for everyone from the community to the ecosystem, as well as for the entire industry.”

EIMA is also the final stage of two major events sponsored and promoted by BKT, namely the awarding of the Tractor of the Year 2025 with the participation of the main European farming machinery manufacturers, and the BKTour, an initiative conceived to unite the world of football with local communities, which this year involved four clubs from Emilia-Romagna in the BKT Series.

BKT is looking forward to seeing you at EIMA, at booth B1 in hall 36, until November 10.