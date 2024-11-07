On its 50th anniversary, the market leader in precision irrigation presented Armonia, an irrigation system that reduces visual impact by adapting to any environment and SFIDA, a smart solution that received special mention at EIMA 2024

As Irritec hits its 50-year milestone it is bringing to market two new technologies for sustainable irrigation with a focus on seamless integration into the natural environment and data driven smart solutions. During a press conference held this morning at EIMA International 2024, the international exhibition of agriculture and gardening machinery underway in Bologna, the global leader in precision irrigation presented its new solutions and projects targeted at increasing the sustainability of irrigation.

SFIDA denotes the Intelligent Fertigation System for Biofortified Agricultural Production, a system originating from a project financed by the Italian Ministry of Economic Development and developed with the scientific support of the Sapienza University of Rome, the University of Catania and Wageningen University and Research. This smart and IoT system aimed at optimising resources and improving the nutritional quality of agricultural products was awarded the “EIMA 2024 Segnalazione”, a recognition of innovation in industry. In tomatoes, for example, an increase in iron content of up to 113% has been observed, while in carrots, there was a 52% increase in iron, 26% in manganese, and 94% in zinc. SFIDA is equipped with a “Commander” intelligent control unit that draws upon both satellite and field data, develops forecast models and automates fertilisation. Self-learning algorithms guide the control unit’s operations with complete and constantly updated information.

Armonia® is a new irrigation system designed to enhance the management of fields and gardens by improving seamless integration, while minimising the visual imprint of human interventions, in the environment. This new solution can be perfectly adapted to a wide variety of usage and includes all the elements necessary for a complete irrigation system: drip lines, drippers, connectors, filters and accessories.

“Green Fields”® is a programme, initiated by Irritec, dedicated to the development, production and management of irrigation products throughout their life cycle, with the aim of limiting CO2 emissions in agriculture and reducing the impact on the environment. The company has invested in the analysis of the carbon footprint of its products. Through the Green Fields protocol, it identifies those that represent a technological evolution achieved with reduced CO2 emissions, i.e., those with recycled raw material content and “Second Life Plastic” certification, with raw material content from non-fossil sources and with a reduced carbon footprint according to LCA analysis. As part of the programme, Irritec also promotes a service for the collection of unused or discarded drip lines from agricultural fields to encourage recycling and the use of secondary raw materials among farmers. Since 2015, there have been 883 participants in the recovery project, and only in 2023, the Irritec group used 28% recycled raw material, thereby reducing the carbon footprint by 15,016 tons of CO2.

“Reaching the fifty-year milestone was only possible thanks to the work and passion of many people: a large and broad family to whom I am immensely grateful – says Cav. Carmelo Giuffrè, founder and CEO of Irritec – Starting from our island of Sicily, we have developed irrigation technologies that today improve crops and allow significant water savings in many countries around the world. What I find crucial is that, wherever it arrives, Irritec enters into a deep synergy with the land and the people, to better understand their needs and allow us to continue to innovate. Today our gaze is turned to the future, with the same passion and responsibility as always, to face agronomic, climatic and food challenges and to be increasingly capable of safeguarding the beauty of our planet”.

Over its first 50 years, Irritec has successfully expanded internationally by replicating a model rooted in Sicily. Today, it operates with 17 offices and a team of 1,000 employees. With its products available in 120 countries, the group takes a “glocal” approach on the international stage, forming strong connections with local communities to address specific needs and gain insights for product innovation. In 2024, production has begun in Chile, and by 2025-2026, it will expand to North Africa. The medium-to-long-term challenge will be to start production in Asia as well.

The group’s global commitment is continuously strengthened through new projects, partnerships, and strategic investments aimed at addressing the challenges of climate change while advancing technological innovation with a focus on environmental, economic, and social sustainability.

In 2023 alone, Irritec products and projects irrigated almost 470,000 hectares, saving 682 million cubic metres of water. They additionally contributed to helping curtail the use of fertilizers and reduce CO2 emissions. Irritec subscribes to the objectives of the 2030 Agenda and the United Nations Global Compact. Since 2022, as a Benefit Corporation, the company has intensified its commitment to sustainability, gender equality and worker protection.