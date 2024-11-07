The Irrigation Association announced the winners of the 2024 Pitch Competition, showcasing products by today’s groundbreaking agriculture and landscape irrigation technology startup companies. These companies are developing innovative products and solutions that are set to revolutionize the irrigation industry and lead to wise water use and improved irrigation efficiency.

The 2024 Agriculture Irrigation Pitch Competition winner is Krah USA LLC. Krah USA manufactures large diameter HDPE pipe with profile wall and solid wall options for pressure and gravity flow applications with up to a 196-inch inside diameter.

The 2024 Landscape Irrigation Pitch Competition winner is Wirevirus. Wirevirus is an innovative device that allows two valves to operate individually with just one good field wire, offering a cost-effective solution that reduces material waste, labor and installation time, while eliminating the need for additional wiring.

These winning startups represent what’s best about the future of irrigation and water management. Their visionary concepts are at the forefront of revolutionizing the integration of smart technology and the wise use of water.

“The exceptional innovation and forward-thinking solutions showcased in this year’s Pitch Competition are truly inspiring,” said IA CEO Natasha Rankin. “These entrepreneurs are not only advancing their own businesses, but also driving creativity and transformative ideas that help propel the entire irrigation industry toward greater sustainability, growth and long-term success.”

The Pitch Competition is a testament to the Irrigation Association’s commitment to promoting innovation. By providing a platform for these promising startups to showcase their ideas, the IA is working to foster a thriving, growing irrigation industry.

This year’s competition featured six irrigation startup companies that gave presentations and were judged by a panel of experts evaluating the quality of their presentation, the product, market need and economic feasibility. Official judging was conducted live on the exhibit floor on Nov. 6 during the 2024 Irrigation Show and Education Week. The winners were announced Nov. 7 during the IA General Session.

Visit irrigationshow.org for more details about the contest and to see a list of the startup companies that exhibited at the show and participated in the Pitch Competition.