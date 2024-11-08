Trelleborg Tires reveals its first Agri Rubber Track ART1000 at EIMA 2024

Trelleborg Tires will introduce its first Agriculture Rubber Track, ART1000, at Italy’s EIMA exhibition, along a wide selection of products and services designed for modern farming.

The ART1000 represents the latest in specialized solutions from Trelleborg Tires, addressing the evolving needs of this industry, by increasing productivity and preserving soil.

Trelleborg Tires’ first-ever Agri rubber track: high-performance for high-horsepower

The ART1000 leverages Trelleborg Tires’ technological expertise to bring its very first Agriculture Rubber Track designed for high-horsepower machines. Built to last, the ART1000 optimizes vehicle efficiency and performance, providing extra strength and long lasting durability. ART1000 tracks are engineered for exceptional versatility and mobility of farm machinery, regardless of working conditions. Its track design features advanced tread bars that minimize soil compaction, promoting healthy root growth and nutrient absorption. The high self-cleaning capability results in increased traction and improved ride quality in demanding high-pull applications, maximizing overall performance and reducing operating costs. This revolutionary new technology, developed from Trelleborg Tires’ extensive experience in tyre manufacturing, ensures superior performance compared to the competition. With its high-quality rubber compounds and cutting-edge engineering, ART1000 provides high wear and cut resistance, ensuring durability for the most rigorous agricultural challenges.

Empowering Agri Professionals with tomorrow’s tyre technology

EIMA sets the stage for next-generation agricultural technologies engineered to meet food needs of a global population expected to grow by almost 1 billion within the next decade. Trelleborg Tires is set to respond with technological advancements on show at Stand B/7 | Hall 16, making a significant impact in fields worldwide, including:

PneuTrac® : a hybrid between a radial agricultural tyre and a track, designed for smooth navigation in vineyards and orchards. Powered by the “Omega” design sidewall with CupWheel technology by Galileo Wheel Ltd., PneuTrac® extended footprint ensures outstanding flotation, traction and exceptional lateral stability. The tyre has been shown to deliver solid traction even on slippery slopes, typical of wine country. PneuTrac® reduces machine downtime, a critical concern for farmers looking to increase productivity and gain substantial cost savings in fuel, maintenance, and labor.

: a hybrid between a radial agricultural tyre and a track, designed for smooth navigation in vineyards and orchards. Powered by the “Omega” design sidewall with CupWheel technology by Galileo Wheel Ltd., PneuTrac® extended footprint ensures outstanding flotation, traction and exceptional lateral stability. The tyre has been shown to deliver solid traction even on slippery slopes, typical of wine country. PneuTrac® reduces machine downtime, a critical concern for farmers looking to increase productivity and gain substantial cost savings in fuel, maintenance, and labor. Latest developments for the ATMS (Adaptive Tyre Management System). Since its MVP (Minimum Viable Product) launch, the ATMS has engaged in collaboration projects with OEMs to ensure technical and commercial validation. Trelleborg Tires has now provided the so-called “B-sample” to OEMs, which, while not yet certified, represents a step before series industrialization. Currently, OEMs are testing the solution allowing the user to the real-time data collection such as tyre dynamic load, pressure, and temperature, as well as pressure advice, vehicle and financial performances. These data support decision-making in field operations, including pressure regulation, ballast setup, and other vehicle configurations. Visitors to Trelleborg Tires’ stand will discover how the user interface of the desktop app works, showcasing how the ATMS translates data into actionable insights for farmers and fleet managers. Additionally, the ATMS infrastructure reduces operational time and sensor equipment costs in the supply chain through seamless sensor patch, designed and patented for “sensor-ready tyres”. The sensor is designed to guarantee a lifecycle of up to 5,000 hours of uptime or 5 years, which corresponds to the average tyre lifecycle before replacement.

(Adaptive Tyre Management System). Since its MVP (Minimum Viable Product) launch, the ATMS has engaged in collaboration projects with OEMs to ensure technical and commercial validation. Trelleborg Tires has now provided the so-called “B-sample” to OEMs, which, while not yet certified, represents a step before series industrialization. Currently, OEMs are testing the solution allowing the user to the real-time data collection such as tyre dynamic load, pressure, and temperature, as well as pressure advice, vehicle and financial performances. These data support decision-making in field operations, including pressure regulation, ballast setup, and other vehicle configurations. Visitors to Trelleborg Tires’ stand will discover how the user interface of the desktop app works, showcasing how the ATMS translates data into actionable insights for farmers and fleet managers. Additionally, the ATMS infrastructure reduces operational time and sensor equipment costs in the supply chain through seamless sensor patch, designed and patented for “sensor-ready tyres”. The sensor is designed to guarantee a lifecycle of up to 5,000 hours of uptime or 5 years, which corresponds to the average tyre lifecycle before replacement. TM1 ECO POWER: tyres made from 65% recycled and bio-based materials outperform standard tyres on road and hard soil. Presented for the first time to the Italian market, this tyre was developed with OE partner Fendt and is for both traditional and electric tractors. Using sustainable engineering, it achieves up to 47% lower rolling resistance, 26% better traction and 3% significant savings in fuel and battery consumption, compared to other premium tyres.

tyres made from 65% recycled and bio-based materials outperform standard tyres on road and hard soil. Presented for the first time to the Italian market, this tyre was developed with OE partner Fendt and is for both traditional and electric tractors. Using sustainable engineering, it achieves up to 47% lower rolling resistance, 26% better traction and 3% significant savings in fuel and battery consumption, compared to other premium tyres. TM1000 ProgressiveTraction® tyre range designed for advanced farming. This tyre, known for winning multiple awards, is specifically made for cutting-edge machinery, offering premium handling, high load capacity, self-cleaning properties, and ultimately providing higher traction.

tyre range designed for advanced farming. This tyre, known for winning multiple awards, is specifically made for cutting-edge machinery, offering premium handling, high load capacity, self-cleaning properties, and ultimately providing higher traction. As a leading expert in complete wheel solutions, Trelleborg will also show off its patented agricultural TW rim profile for today’s tractors, combines and harvesters, ensuring easier fitting and quicker inflation of low-pressure tyres for enhanced performance.

EIMA visitors to Trelleborg Tires Stand B/7 | Hall 16 wil also discover the benefits of the Premium Care Program, which includes an extended warranty for Trelleborg tyres, along with expert support and tailored resources to enhance tyre lifespan and performance. Trelleborg Tires team of experts will be available to explain how the program boosts productivity and ensures smooth operations, while also assisting with on-site sign-ups for immediate access to these valuable benefits.

Roberta D’Agnano, EMEA Marketing Director at Yokohama TWS states, “Trelleborg Tires has a longstanding commitment to its customers, helping them go further with advanced solutions for a rapidly evolving world. We believe that sustainable agriculture begins with the soil: our specialized tyres are designed to support next-generation machinery while ensuring extra ground protection, representing the next frontier of modern farming. This focus is essential for our growth and the advancement of agriculture worldwide. We welcome everyone to visit our booth at EIMA and discover how Trelleborg Tires can make a difference in farming operations.”.

On November 7th at 2 PM, Trelleborg Tires will host a press conference at Bologna’s EIMA exhibition, in Notturno Hall (Service Center / Block D / 1st floor), to present the ART1000 along with the latest innovations in tyre technology.