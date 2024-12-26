Tanzania launches tool to cut seed planting time from days to just one hour

The Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) has introduced an innovative tool named “Rafiki Planet” that significantly enhances seed planting efficiency.

Unveiled by TARI’s Director General, Dr. Thomas Bwana, at the recent Science, Technology, and Innovation Conference and Exhibition (STICE), this device enables farmers to plant seeds in straight rows with precise spacing, reducing the time required to plant a hectare from several days to just one hour.

Originally designed for cotton cultivation, Rafiki Planet has been adapted for other crops such as sunflower and maize. It ensures accurate seed spacing—30 centimeters between plants and 60 centimeters between rows—optimizing planting consistency and directly enhancing crop yields.

This advancement is particularly beneficial for small-scale farmers, decreasing labor demands and improving productivity.

This development aligns with TARI’s mission to boost agricultural productivity in Tanzania through research and technological solutions.

In addition to tools like Rafiki Planet, the institute focuses on improving seed quality, expanding market access, and providing proper storage solutions for farmers.