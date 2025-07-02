Agri-tech company Tabula has confirmed that its full suite of digital job management solutions is fully compatible with Starlink Mini – now more accessible thanks to a new, lower-cost plan from Starlink. This new price point makes it easier than ever for aerial agriculture operators to stay connected and run Tabula’s system reliably – no matter where they’re flying.

While the Starlink Mini antenna unit has been available for around a year, new subscription plans targeted at General Aviation (<300 knots) now make it affordable for use in ag aircraft and other light aviation settings. This breakthrough gives aerial operators access to fast, reliable satellite internet directly in the cockpit – no longer limited by patchy mobile coverage.

“This is a game changer for our aviation customers – both in the cockpit and back at base,” says John Enlow, Chief Executive Officer at Tabula. “From live job updates to proof of application syncing and two-way communication, pilots and ground crews can stay connected in real time, even in the most remote locations.”

The compact, low-power Starlink Mini antenna can be easily mounted to aircraft and connected directly to the Tabula system, providing seamless access to job tools and flight data. Operators can share live job updates, mark hazards, and sync application records on the go – without needing to wait for coverage or to get back to base.

“For years, connectivity has been a limiting factor in aerial ag,” says Enlow. “Offering a seamless solution with Starlink Mini means they’re no longer limited by coverage – they can stay connected, get the job done, and know for sure it’s been done right. It’s another step in cementing Tabula’s position as a market leader in connected aerial ag solutions, delivering practical innovation where it matters most.”