Gearing up for growth

A Small Farmer’s Guide to Smart Equipment Decisions

Running a successful farm starts with having the right tools. On a small farm, the right equipment can help you get more done in less time, make day-to-day tasks easier, and ultimately improve your yield – and your profit.

According to Brad Barthorpe, Sales Manager – Distributor Africa for Husqvarna South Africa, a common challenge for small farmers is knowing which tools are best suited to their specific needs. This can lead to machines being undersized or oversized, or simply not fit for purpose – resulting in underutilisation and farmers not reaping the benefits of their investment.

“Efficient equipment management means matching the right tool to the job,” says Barthorpe. “You want to get the work done quickly, with minimal effort and at the lowest possible operating cost, but that’s not achievable if what you’re using isn’t appropriate for the task or the scale of your operation.”

And with most small-scale farming in Africa relying heavily on manual labour, every efficiency counts. “To get the best results, you need rugged, reliable, and user-friendly equipment that can handle tough conditions and is easy to move between different working areas,” Barthorpe adds.

He shares five key tips to ensure your equipment pulls its weight alongside you:

1. Identify Your Needs

Whether you’re starting out or looking to improve efficiency, the first step is to assess your farm size and the specific tasks that need attention. Are you clearing brush or forest? Spraying? Irrigating? Mowing one hectare or five? Do you need equipment for soil preparation, distribution, or weed control? What about water pumps or generators?

By clearly defining your priorities and workload, you can better match your equipment to your actual needs, avoiding under- or over-investment and ensuring your tools truly support your farm’s productivity.

2. Set Your Budget

Start with your budget, then do your homework. Compare price-to-quality ratios, research performance, and check parts availability and servicing options. Premium machinery costs more upfront but delivers long-term value through genuine spare parts, support, and extended service life.

Match your tools to your farm’s specific tasks and scale. That full-sized tractor might be overkill – consider a compact garden tractor with attachments instead. For spraying, a hand-held unit could be just as effective as a boom sprayer, depending on your task size. Making the right choices for your specific needs ensures efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use.

3. Choose Multi-Purpose Tools

When space and budget are tight, versatile equipment is your best investment. Why maintain multiple machines that only get occasional use? Multi-purpose tools let small farmers accomplish more with less. Take compact self-drive tillers – they’re cost-effective for soil preparation, and many feature attachments for multiple tasks. Leaf blowers are equally versatile, handling everything from quick cleanup to controlling small grass fires. These multi-purpose machines reduce your need for single-use equipment and are valuable additions to a farmer’s toolkit.

4. Talk to an Expert

You’ll be using this machinery for years, so don’t rush your decision. Speak to experts at authorised dealerships who offer ongoing support, servicing, and spare parts availability. Ask about warranty coverage too. Husqvarna products come with a one-year limited warranty – any factory defects will be repaired or replaced free at authorised workshops

5. Don’t Overlook Maintenance

Your machinery works hard and needs regular care to perform at its best. That’s why the support network behind your purchase matters. When you need spare parts or quick repairs, you also don’t want to travel far. Ask dealers about general servicing, product training, and expert advice. These value-added services come standard with every Husqvarna product, saving you time and money long-term

Barthorpe says these five tips can guide you toward smarter equipment choices. But don’t stop there. “Speak to local distributors and chat to fellow farmers,” he advises. “When you combine expert advice with real-world experience, you’ll make informed decisions and choose tools that help your farm run more efficiently and your life easier”.

