UNDP unveils $16.8M initiative to strengthen rural enterprises in South Sudan’s agricultural value chain

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, has launched a USD 16.8 million grant Rural Enterprises for Agricultural Development (READ) program.

This program is supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP). Other Partners that will be implementing the project together with UNDP are Cooperative Bank of South Sudan and International Labour Organization (ILO).

The READ program is focused on food security enhancement, income generation, and building the capacity of rural households across South Sudan. By focusing on Rural Producers’ Organizations (RPOs), Agricultural Producer Groups (APGs), Cooperatives, and Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), the program will facilitate the transformation of such these organizations into sustainable and resilient players in the agricultural value chain.

The key outcomes of the READ program focus on empowering rural enterprises to drive sustainable agricultural development. The program will strengthen the capacities of rural enterprises and their members to increase agricultural production and productivity, ensuring a more robust food supply. It will also enhance access to both local and international markets and financial services, enabling rural enterprises to expand and thrive economically.

Additionally, the initiative aims to fortify policy and institutional frameworks that support sustainable rural enterprise development. Finally, the program will promote environmental sustainability and climate resilience by encouraging practices that help rural enterprises withstand economic and environmental shocks, ensuring long-term growth and stability.

The READ project will last a total of six-years and intends to reach a total of approximately 27,511rural households or 162,315 household members through 780 (456) RPOs and (324) RFIs. A total of six counties in six states have been selected for implementation under phase I – for regional balance. These include Aweil Centre, Magwi, Maridi, Nzara, Yambio and Renk. The flexible programming has been adopted whereby selection of additional states is contingent upon a second phase.

The READ development objective will be achieved though implementation of three interlinked and complementary components: (i) Rural Producers’ Organisations Development; (ii) Inclusive Rural Financial Services;(iii) Policy and Regulatory Framework Development.

UNDP remains steadfast in its commitment to building resilient rural enterprises, strengthening food systems, and empowering local communities for long-term economic stability. The READ program is a critical step toward realizing this vision and ensuring that the rural agricultural sector can drive sustainable growth and development in South Sudan.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to all our partners, stakeholders, and the Government of South Sudan for their commitment to this vision. Let us continue working hand in hand to ensure that every South Sudanese has the opportunity to thrive. As we launch this program today, let us remember that agriculture is not just about food-it encompasses livelihoods, gender equality, resilience, nutrition, literacy, climate change, that will drive growth and recovery.”said Dr. Mohamed Abchir, Resident Representative for UNDP South Sudan.

“The READ Project comes as a timely intervention and represents our bold and ambitious vision to empower rural farmers and transform their lives. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is fully committed to creating an enabling environment that ensures all partners, including UNDP, IFAD and the Cooperative Bank, receive the support they need for smooth and effective execution of this project.” said Hon. Josephine Lagu Yanga, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

“Through the combined efforts of all involved, READ is set to directly improve the livelihoods of 27,511 households, or approximately 162,315 individuals. At IFAD, we believe in the transformative power of rural communities and their organizations. The launch of READ reaffirms our commitment to South Sudan, to building resilient livelihoods, and to ensuring no one is left behind.” Dr. Caroline Mwongera, IFAD Country Director