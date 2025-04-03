Bolt and Engineering Distributors (B.E.D.) Mpumalanga participated recently in the 4th annual AmberMacs Expo, which took place in White River. The macadamia nut industry has grown significantly in South Africa since the 1960s, and this prestigious event, hosted by AmberMacs – a leading macadamia nut processing plant – brought together over 150 exhibitors, showcasing the latest innovations in agricultural technology, equipment and services.

The AmberMacs expo was established by founder Philip Moufarrige in response to the post-COVID-19 requirement for a platform where agricultural suppliers and service providers could reconnect in person, in a meaningful and impactful way with farming communities. Since then, this has grown into a major event, fostering collaboration and innovation across the agricultural sector.

Connecting with the agri community

For B.E.D. Middelburg, the company’s branch in Mpumalanga, this year’s expo also marked a significant opportunity to engage with existing and potential customers. The company’s stand – in collaboration with leading suppliers such as Kennedy hand tools, Milwaukee power tools and SKF -displayed a comprehensive range of tools and solutions relevant to the agricultural sector.

Operations Manager Marc Jewitt comments: “Participating in the AmberMacs expo provided a great platform for us to connect directly with the agricultural community. By showcasing products from our trusted international suppliers such as Fronius, GYS, Kennedy hand tools and Milwaukee power tools, we were able to demonstrate the breadth and versatility of our offerings.”

Jewitt adds that key highlights from the event included the TLGB 21 battery-driven grease gun, which provides precision lubrication to enhance machinery performance.

“Another standout was the portable induction heater TMBH 5, designed for effortless and damage-free bearing removal. A range of advanced welding and cutting solutions from Fronius – as well as GYS plasma cutters and compact inverter welding machines – were also showcased, which are ideal for farm maintenance and repairs,” he explains.

Tackling ‘nuts and bolts’ of agri challenges

The expo served as a valuable platform for direct engagement with farmers, many of whom face unique operational challenges. One notable example was a customer visit, sparked by discussions at the expo, where critical power supply issues were identified. B.E.D. was easily able to demonstrate how its reliable and cost-effective solutions can tackle the ‘nuts and bolts’ or ground roots challenges that the agri sector faces. Such real-world interactions underscore the significance of B.E.D.’s presence at agricultural expos, ensuring farmers have access to the right tools, products and expertise to optimise their operations.

“Being able to take our solutions directly to the farmers at exhibitions such as this is essential for B.E.D., as many of them might not have the ability to visit us in person. These events bridge that gap, enabling us to demonstrate how we can provide the agri sector with everything from bearings and greases to consultations and advice regarding equipment failures – ensuring that they have the right tools and solutions for the job,” Jewitt advises.

The enthusiastic feedback that B.E.D. received from farmers highlighted the importance of providing the agri sector with relevant solutions to meet their specific requirements.

“It was gratifying to address their concerns and offer solutions which will make a tangible difference to their daily operations,” he adds.

As B.E.D. continues to expand its focus on the agricultural sector, events such as the AmberMacs Expo play a vital role in strengthening relationships with farmers and reinforcing the company’s commitment to their success.

“We are a long-term and committed partner to the farmer, and to all those in the pivotal and essential agricultural sector. As such, our partnerships with agri professionals are crucial in driving their efficiency and productivity, and B.E.D. remains dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions which support a sustainable and growing industry.

We are really excited about our future in the vital agricultural sector, and we look forward to further opportunities to connect with farmers and the rest of the agri value chain, providing them with the tools, equipment and expertise they need to thrive,” Jewitt concludes.