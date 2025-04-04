Covestro and GIZ Launch Solar Dryer Project to Boost Coffee Production in Ethiopia

In a bid to strengthen coffee production in Ethiopia, Covestro—one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials—has partnered with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH to roll out an innovative solar dryer project aimed at supporting smallholder coffee farmers.

Ethiopia’s coffee sector is a vital part of the country’s economy, providing livelihoods for millions of small-scale farmers. However, changing climate patterns—including rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall—are increasingly threatening coffee yields and making crops more vulnerable to pests and disease. The new project by Covestro and GIZ is designed to counter these challenges by improving post-harvest processing through sustainable technology.

At the heart of the initiative are specially designed solar dryers made from lightweight, UV-resistant polycarbonate multiwall sheets. These parabolic structures function like greenhouses but offer greater control over drying conditions such as temperature and humidity. The result is a faster, cleaner, and more reliable drying process that protects coffee beans from mold, pests, and contamination.

“The solar-powered greenhouse dryers have significantly reduced drying times for both washed and naturally processed coffees,” says Dr. Helene Widmer, Project Manager at GIZ. “Farmers can now process their coffee more efficiently and get it to market faster. The sealed environment also improves bean quality and reduces waste. Local cooperatives are already seeing the value of this technology in their operations.”

The project is supported through the develoPPP program—an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)—which encourages collaboration between the private sector and development organizations to foster sustainable growth in emerging economies.

Pejman Norastehfar, Head of Inclusive Business EMEA at Covestro, highlights the broader impact: “The success of the solar dryer project demonstrates how innovative material technologies can address real-world challenges in agriculture. We are proud to work with GIZ and local partners to improve both the efficiency and quality of coffee production in Ethiopia.”

So far, six solar dryers have been installed in key coffee-growing areas, with growing interest from the local industry. One of Ethiopia’s largest coffee roasters has already acquired four additional units for its own use, further signaling the project’s potential to transform coffee processing in the region.