From May 6 to 8, 2025, the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy will once again become the epicentre of the global fruit and vegetable industry as the international trade fair Macfrut gears up for its 42nd edition—set to be its most ambitious and globally inclusive event yet.

According to Renzo Piraccini, President of Macfrut, the event is not just a trade show—it’s a platform that brings together business, networking and knowledge in an integrated format.

“This year’s edition will be the most international we’ve ever hosted, with 1,400 exhibitors and 1,500 top buyers expected from all over the world.”

Business, Networking and Knowledge

Piraccini says that what sets Macfrut apart from other industry expos is its unique structure built on three key pillars namely Business, Networking and Knowledge.

“At Macfrut business is fostered through pre-scheduled B2B meetings between exhibitors and buyers; Networking is facilitated via a dedicated digital platform and support team; and Knowledge is shared through a rich program of symposia, conferences and technical workshops.”

The event’s global appeal continues to grow, reflected in the 6% increase in exhibition space and a substantial rise in international participation. Egypt will be featured as the Partner Country, showcasing 40 companies in a national pavilion. Meanwhile, strong delegations from Africa and Latin America underscore Macfrut’s commitment to supporting agricultural growth in emerging markets.

Countries like Mali (60 companies), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (over 30), Ghana (20), Tanzania and Iraq—the latter making its debut thanks to support from UNIDO—will be represented. Latin American countries including Costa Rica, Panama, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Ecuador are also confirmed participants, creating a dynamic and truly global marketplace.

Spotlight on Innovation and Sustainability

A core theme running through Macfrut 2025 is innovation—particularly in response to the industry’s most pressing challenges such as climate change, water scarcity and the need for sustainability.

“This year, innovation and sustainability are at the heart of Macfrut’s mission,” explains Piraccini. “We are addressing current and future agricultural challenges through practical demonstrations, technical sessions and innovation awards.”

One of the headline events is the Biosolutions International Event (BIE), which focuses entirely on natural alternatives for plant protection and nutrition. This year, the event will highlight developments in biocontrol, biostimulation, and sustainable plant nutrition, with over 70 participating companies and a dedicated congress centered on peaches.

The Biosolutions Innovation Award will also recognize breakthrough technologies, and for the first time, a new area will showcase cutting-edge sustainability solutions like drones, Decision Support Systems (DSS) and AI-powered tools.

Another key attraction is the Water Revolution exhibition, which will spotlight the latest in precision irrigation systems, including technologies that use artificial intelligence to optimize water use.

Meanwhile, the Agrisolar Systems & Technologies exhibit will present agrovoltaic solutions, demonstrating how farmers can simultaneously produce food and generate renewable energy.

Themed Events and High-Level Knowledge Exchange

The Macfrut agenda is as diverse as it is ambitious. Among the standout programs is the International Symposium on Biotechnological Tools in Horticulture, organized with the International Society of Horticultural Science (ISHS).

This event will serve as a bridge between cutting-edge plant biotechnology research and its application in the field, covering topics such as in vitro propagation and climate-resilient varieties.

In the Plant Nursery Area, the Varieties International Project (VIP) Symposium will host four in-depth seminars, showcasing innovations in actinidia, citrus, stone and pome fruits. “This area will focus on varietal innovation, with particular emphasis on climate-resilient cultivars,” says Piraccini.

Also making waves is the International Potato Symposium, a high-level forum dedicated to the potato supply chain, which has been selected as the symbolic product of this year’s event. Sessions will cover varietal innovation, market trends, and sustainability practices across the entire potato value chain.

A Global Platform for Trade and Development

Beyond the trade show itself, Macfrut has positioned itself as a year-round platform for international collaboration. “We don’t stop at the fair,” Piraccini emphasizes. “Macfrut is involved in trade missions, promotional events and institutional collaborations across the globe.”

The digital matchmaking system is one of the show’s greatest assets. Exhibitors are given access to an online platform that allows them to schedule one-on-one meetings with pre-selected international buyers even before the event begins. “This creates a highly efficient and personalized participation experience,” Piraccini adds.

Empowering Emerging Markets

African and Latin American countries stand to benefit significantly from their engagement with Macfrut. According to Piraccini, “Macfrut has become a key driver of supply chain development in Africa.” Countries like Kenya, Mali, DRC, Tanzania and Tunisia have hosted Macfrut-led institutional missions aimed at transferring technology and building partnerships for food security and productivity.

Latin America is also becoming an increasingly important partner. “Peru, which was our Partner Country in 2016, remains a key player thanks to its interest in Italian post-harvest and processing technologies,” he explains. Macfrut has conducted missions in Peru and Argentina, bringing together universities, institutions and industry players to foster collaboration.

These partnerships reflect Macfrut’s broader goal of supporting knowledge transfer and technological uptake in emerging economies, ultimately helping them integrate more effectively into global markets.

Addressing Sector-Wide Challenges

The fresh produce sector is undergoing rapid transformation in the face of climate and market pressures. Piraccini identifies several urgent challenges, including climate change, water scarcity, and increasing consumer demands for safe, traceable and healthy food.

“Macfrut tackles these issues head-on through curated events and demonstrations,” he says. “For example, the Biosolutions International Event promotes sustainable alternatives to synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. The Water Revolution explores innovative water-saving solutions, and Agrisolar Systems & Technologies presents ways to reduce environmental impact through renewable energy integration.”

Looking Ahead: The Future of Macfrut

As Macfrut continues to evolve, its long-term vision is becoming increasingly global. “We want to grow as the leading supply chain-focused trade fair and become a true global platform for the fruit and vegetable industry,” says Piraccini. The event is already recognized as a vital reference point for innovation, and the goal is to strengthen ties with international agricultural communities, particularly in Africa and Latin America.

“Looking ahead, we envision a Macfrut that is even more closely connected to the global community—serving not just as a trade event, but as a hub for innovation and sustainability,” he says.

A Call to the Global Fruit and Vegetable Community

Piraccini extends a warm invitation to all professionals involved in the fresh produce industry. “Macfrut is a unique event—an engine of growth for the entire fruit and vegetable supply chain. It’s not just three days in Rimini; it’s a year-round program that helps companies grow, develop new business and access new markets.”

For those seeking to innovate, build partnerships, and contribute to a more sustainable and connected agricultural future, Macfrut 2025 is the place to be.