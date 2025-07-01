Solidaridad, in partnership with Kvuno, Hiveonline, HEINEKEN Mozambique, and the HEINEKEN Africa Foundation, has officially launched the Promoting Regenerative Agriculture for Sustainable Livelihoods (PRASL) project. The launch, which took place earlier this quarter in the Boane District, marks a new era for smallholder farming communities in the region.

“In close partnership with HEINEKEN Mozambique and Solidaridad, we embark on a journey to transform the lives of 4,000 smallholder farmers in the Boane District over the next three years. Through this collaboration, we aim to indirectly reach and positively impact 20,000 individuals, creating a ripple effect of prosperity and resilience,” said Edwin Moerkerk, General Manager, the HEINEKEN Africa Foundation.

According to Moerkerk, the crux of their mission is to support Africa’s smallholder farmer communities in building their resilience, and helping them to adapt to challenges while improving their livelihoods.This commitment is accompanied by a 1.5 million euros investment (about 1.7 million USD) from HEINEKEN Africa Foundation throughout the 3-year initiative.

Empowering Farmers with Regenerative Practices and Data Innovation

“The future of smallholder farmers in Mozambique depends on our collective decisions here today. Our presence here today is a testament to the realization that smallholder farmers matter and that together we can co-create sustainable solutions. PRASL helps farmers to do what they do best – feed the nation. We are fully committed to empowering farmers with trainings on regenerative agricultural practices to improve soil health and give farmers an opportunity to earn extra income,” says Francisco Nhanale, Solidaridad Country Manager (Mozambique).

It is against this backdrop that Nhanale emphasized the benefits of regenerative farming. PRASL participant farmers such as Delfa Nhobomba and Anna Langa, both members of the 15-member Empowered Girls Association, shared similar sentiments.

“I am part of 15 young ladies who work in the shed nets while we raise money to buy our own land. Access to land is a huge challenge for female smallholder farmers in Mozambique. That, along with the investments to build structures such as the shed nets you see here, where we plant tomatoes, cucumbers and more on this land that belongs to the association. Organizations such as Solidaridad, with the support of their partners are gamechangers. They teach us how to harvest more on the lands that we are tilling. Even though this project is fairly new, we are already seeing the impact and so are our families who are also benefiting from our empowerment,” says Nhobomba.

Langa echoed the sentiments by describing how the regenerative agricultural practices are of interest to young smallholder farmers in their group. Farmer after farmer stated how their activities were recorded and data captured by Kvuno who worked on the ground with the farmers. Data is uploaded at different stages in the process using Kvuno Farmer IDs to map fields and enable farmers to take data-driven interventions.

“Through Kvuno’s data-driven interactions, we are contributing to bring wealth to the farmers. By accessing the data, they can know what the market price is and thereby negotiate for fair wages. They can also make informed and up-to-date weather predictions which can help them know when to plant and reap. We are all up for collaborative efforts that can improve the quality standards, improve production and impact the lives of our smallholder farmers in Boane District, Mozambique and beyond,” elaborates Igor Espanol, Kvuno’s Regional Manager for Mozambique.

A New Beginning: Collective Action for Sustainable Futures

Shungu Kanyemba, Former Managing Director of Solidaridad Southern Africa, who was present and part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside key partners, offered a powerful reflection:

“This launch feels very much like the birth of a child — a moment filled with promise and responsibility. Just like raising a child, growing this work will require nurturing, commitment, and the participation of an entire community. PRASL project embodies Solidaridad’s pulse, which sees smallholder farmers not only as recipients of aid, but as active agents of sustainable development. If we walk together in solidarity, we can raise this initiative to maturity, where it thrives and transforms the future of farming across Mozambique and beyond.”