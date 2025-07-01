By Nhlophiseng Masiza and Getrude Mamabolo

In the homes of our most underserved communities, a quiet crisis is growing. Beyond hunger, unemployment, and violence — there’s another urgent emergency: the silent erosion of our young people’s mental health

Globally, youth mental health is in crisis. According to the World Health Organization, one in seven young people aged 10–19 lives with a mental disorder — making up 15% of the total disease burden for that age group. Millions of young people around the world are dealing with depression, anxiety, self-harm, and eating disorders — and many do not receive the help they need. Suicide is now among the leading causes of death for teenagers.

In South Africa, these numbers take on added weight when layered with generational poverty, stigma, and a lack of access to care. A recent UNICEF South Africa U-Report poll revealed that 60% of children and youth felt they needed mental health support in the past year — yet only 12% received professional help.

These are not just numbers. They represent real lives under strain in homes, schools, and communities across the country. The gap between need and support is vast and growing. What we are facing is more than a public health crisis — it’s a generational risk that calls for a sustained, coordinated response. One that starts with the very ecosystems young people rely on most: their homes.

Why Awareness Campaigns Aren’t Enough

To their credit, governments, public sectors and private have tried to respond. School-based programmes focused on mindfulness and emotional awareness are being implemented in many countries. But the results are mixed.

As psychologist Lucy Foulkes has noted, universal interventions — while well-intentioned — often fall short. For learners experiencing significant distress, these lessons are too superficial. For others, they feel irrelevant or even distressing. In classrooms where learners don’t feel safe, these exercises can deepen discomfort rather than relieve it.

At Seriti Institute, we believe the starting point must shift. Real change won’t come from asking children to heal in isolation. It begins by equipping parents and caregivers who raise them and strengthening the care ecosystems they rely on.

The aRe Bapaleng Programme Approach: Supporting Caregivers and Parents First

Mental health must be modelled — not simply taught. That’s why, through our aRe Bapaleng programme funded by Standard Bank, we’ve taken a community-first approach that prioritises capacitating parents and caregivers before reaching the child.

In 2024 alone, Seriti Institute trained more than 4,400 caregivers through Active Learning Workshops and conducted over 3,500 home visits. These weren’t clinical sessions — they were trust-building engagements designed to help caregivers identify stressors, talk about emotional wellbeing, and foster healthier households.

As one participant shared:

“Our children also have stress. We’ve learned to manage their emotions — and ours. That’s the root of the happiest, healthiest baby ever.”

Rather than expecting young people to develop coping tools on their own, aRe Bapaleng empowers parents to become first responders. In homes where mental health is acknowledged and supported, children thrive.

When Parenting Feels Like an Emotional Battleground

It’s important to recognise the realities caregivers face. Most live in conditions of poverty, unemployment, and grief. Many are young themselves, without role models for emotionally present parenting.

One mother in Limpopo recalled being told, “If you’re feeling down, just eat. You’re probably just hungry.” This casual minimisation of emotional pain is deeply rooted in systemic neglect and cultural silence.

That’s why aRe Bapaleng Programme doesn’t just talk about feelings, it builds habits, routines, and safe spaces. Parent Clubs, launched in 2024, offer supportive environments for caregivers to learn about stress management, psychosocial support, and gentle parenting. The ripple effect is powerful: healthier caregivers, healthier children.

Challenges on the Ground

Transformation, however, is not without challenges. Despite high demand, many Parent Clubs operate in under-resourced areas. Field coordinators travel long distances and often work without access to mental health professionals for serious referrals.

The greatest challenge, though, may be the short-term nature of most programmes. Public and donor funding cycles rarely extend beyond 12 months. Communities are expected to build trust, shift behaviours, and adopt entirely new ways of relating — all in a matter of weeks.

Even the most promising interventions risk collapse if funding, policy, and public engagement don’t align for the long haul.

From Dismissal to Dignity

Still, the change is visible.

Parents report stronger bonds with their children, improved communication, and better emotional regulation. Children are more confident, social, and curious. Some caregivers have quit smoking, improved family diets, and introduced “Wellness Wednesdays” to prioritise mental wellbeing at home.

This is what happens when mental health support becomes a community movement — not a clinical exception.

As one mother from Orange River told us:

“I want my daughter to know I’ll always be there — in good and bad times.”

A Call to Act with Care

If we are serious about tackling youth mental health, we must go beyond schools, beyond therapy apps, beyond awareness campaigns. We must start where resilience is built: at home.

That means:

Capacitating caregivers and parents through programmes like aRe Bapaleng

Embedding mental health support into community structures — not just classrooms

Funding consistent, long-term efforts — not short-term outputs

Trusting community-based organisations to lead, inform, and evolve the work

We cannot solve a crisis of care with clinical checklists alone. We must start from the source by restoring dignity and capacity to the adults who raise our youth. Let’s ensure that every young person feels seen, heard, and supported.

Read the full 2024 Impact Report: aRe Bapaleng Programme 2024 Impact Report