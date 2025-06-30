Lamb Champs is back for its fourth year and it’s bigger, bolder, and even more flavourful. Proudly presented by the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) and headlined by Pick n Pay and driven by Toyota, this annual flame-grilled celebration honours South Africa’s finest family farmers and their premium lamb.

What began as a competition has become a national movement, spotlighting the dedication, skill, and tradition behind every chop. With 250 entries already confirmed, Lamb Champs 2025 will see four fiery qualification rounds across the country, culminating in a sizzling grand final at Nampo Grounds, Bothaville, on 17 October.

Open to all family farmers producing lamb in South Africa, the competition is judged by an expert panel evaluating taste, texture, presentation, and overall quality.

“Too often we forget that lamb chops don’t come from store shelves ,they come from the hands of hardworking, passionate farmers,” says Francois Rossouw, CEO of Saai. “Lamb Champs is about putting faces to the flavours, celebrating the tradition, and championing real quality from real people.”

The Road to the Grand Final

The 2025 qualifying events will take place in:

13 June – Kimberley

26 July – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

6 September – Parys Afridome, Free State

24 September – Hoër Landbouskool, Paarl, Boland

The first event saw Lize Mans from Kakamas walk away with R40,000 and claim the first of four coveted spots in the grand final.

More Than a Competition

Lamb Champs is proudly driven by Toyota and serves as a platform for farmers to share their stories, connect with consumers, and access new markets. The initiative celebrates heritage, sustainability, and the intergenerational knowledge that defines South Africa’s sheep farming industry.

Lamb Champs-branded meat, sourced directly from participating farmers, is available exclusively at selected Pick n Pay stores nationwide, part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to uplifting family farmers and providing premium, ethically produced meat to local consumers.

Watch the sizzle reel: Lamb Champs

Learn more: www.lambchamps.co.za

Francois Rossouw – CEO, Saai – Cell: 082 575 5484 – Email: francois@saai.org