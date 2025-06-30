NAMPO Cape 2025 is set to return to Bredasdorp Park from 10 to 13 September with a host of new and exciting features that promise to make this year’s expo the most dynamic yet. From sporting spectacles to new livestock showcases, aerial views to culinary delights, visitors can look forward to a jam-packed programme that celebrates innovation, agriculture, and community.

“NAMPO Cape continues to grow in significance as a platform where innovation, tradition and agricultural excellence come together,” says Dirk Strydom, Managing Director of NAMPO (Pty) Ltd. “Together with Bredasdorp Park NPC, we are proud to offer a refreshed experience that connects farmers, agri-professionals, and families with the cutting-edge developments shaping our sector’s future.”

Expanded Access and Parking

To accommodate increasing attendance, Bredasdorp Park has expanded its parking capacity to 13 hectares with the addition of 7 hectares on the northwestern side. A new entrance located near the Neptun Hall will enhance visitor access and traffic flow.

Sporting Thrills: International Tent Pegging Debut

For the first time, the Western Cape Lubricants Arena will host tent pegging – a fast-paced equestrian sport involving sword and lance skills. A highlight of this addition is an international competition between teams from South Africa and Australia, sure to captivate audiences.

Bigger and Better Livestock Tent

The relocated and expanded Landbank Livestock Tent, adjacent to the BKB Livestock Centre, will feature 35 exhibitors. Newcomers include representatives showcasing Île-de-France, Suffolk, and Persian sheep breeds, as well as Limousin and Chianina cattle.

Soar Above It All: Helicopter Rides

Overberg Aviation will offer helicopter rides ranging from 3 to 30 minutes in Bell 206 Jet Rangers or Robinson R44s. These scenic flights provide breathtaking aerial views of the NAMPO Cape grounds and the picturesque Overberg region.

Merino Classic Returns & Fleece Show Debuts

Merino SA reintroduces the esteemed BKB Merino Classic after a three-year break, taking place on 11 and 12 September with over 300 anticipated entries from both stud and commercial farmers. Also debuting is the BKB National Merino Fleece Show, offering visitors a chance to appreciate the exceptional quality of Merino wool.

On-Site Tented Accommodation

For the first time, luxury and standard tented accommodation will be available on-site for up to 150 guests. The offering includes exclusive parking, 24/7 security, a chill tent, and dedicated ablutions. A minimum four-night booking is required through Antionette Events (admin@antoinetteevents.co.za).

Spotlight on the South African Boerboel

On Saturday, 13 September, the South African Boerboel Breeders’ Society will host its Western Cape Championship with 100 registered Boerboels competing in the Western Cape Lubricants Arena. Visitors can also interact with experts and breeders in the Landbank Livestock Tent to learn more about this iconic South African breed.

Introducing the Neptun Deli

The former Neptun Hall has been transformed into the Neptun Deli – a food-lover’s haven offering wine, dried fruit, olives, and artisanal treats. The beloved Napier Garden Café remains open in the same location for refreshments and rest.

Agriculture Meets Insight

Organised agriculture remains a cornerstone of farmer support in South Africa. Grain SA, Vinpro, the Red Meat Producers’ Organisation, and the Milk Producers Organisation can attend strategy sessions in the Santam Auditorium to tackle sector challenges. SA Studbook will lead discussions focused on dairy, beef, and small stock breeding excellence.

“NAMPO Cape is a proudly collaborative effort between Bredasdorp Park NPC and Grain SA,” says Henk Aggenbach, Chairperson of Bredasdorp Park NPC. “This year’s upgrades and additions are a direct response to the needs and ideas of our farming community, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to what promises to be our best expo yet.”

Protected Vegetable Production Seminar

This year’s event includes a specialised seminar on Protected Vegetable Production, covering critical topics such as:

Sustainable water management

Soilless farming innovations

Integrated pest and disease management

Precision farming and greenhouse technology

Empowering New Era farmers

Tickets and Opening Hours

Tickets are available online from 1 July 2025 at www.ticketpros.co.za, with discounted entry fees for online purchases, at R100 for adults. Tickets at the gates will be on sale at R110 for adults and R50 for children. Entry for pre-schooled children is free of charge.

Expo hours:

📅 10 – 12 September: 08:00 – 17:00

📅 13 September: 08:00 – 14:00

📍 For more information: visit www.nampocape.co.za, contact Chrystal van Wyk at 028 050 1385, or email admin@expo.org.za.

Source : GrainSA