CNH is leveraging cutting-edge technology to innovate training

CNH continues to break new ground in its use of cutting-edge technology to train its people, customers and partners.

Using simulators, the metaverse, and augmented reality, we are investing in cutting-edge technologies to upskill our workforce in Latin America. This helps our employees, customers and partners to fully harness the potential of our brands’ iconic machines.

Among the resources used by CNH for training are cab simulators, which use the actual cab of the machines to simulate activities via virtual reality headsets.

The use of virtual and augmented reality technology is already in place at our India Technology Center (ITC) where it is used to improve quality by testing and evaluating our products.

We also partner with various institutes and universities to ensure collaboration and open innovation thrives.