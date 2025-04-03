Serving Agriculture for Over a Decade : SciCorp Laboratories

Since our inception in 2008 as Incotec and our evolution into SciCorp Laboratories, we have been at the forefront of agricultural science and innovation. With over 16 years of expertise, we provide solutions and solve challenges across the agricultural value chain, from farm to fork. Our unwavering commitment is to promote global food security by delivering reliable and accredited scientific services that empower farmers, seed producers, food manufacturers, and regulators.

From Farm: Enhancing Agricultural Productivity

Our ISTA-accredited Seed Testing Laboratory performs thousands of tests annually, ensuring that only the highest-quality seeds reach the market. We issue ISTA Orange and Blue Certificates, which guarantee seed quality and compliance with global trade standards. Seed quality assessment includes germination tests, purity analysis, vigour testing, tetrazolium (TZ) testing, and moisture content analysis.

Additionally, SciCorp offers biological and chemical seed treatment services, which are essential for the registration of new biological and chemical products in agriculture. This powerful service encompasses germination tests, biological seed treatment, seed loading, ageing studies, compatibility, and Heubach dust testing. With our ISO 17025 accreditation, we are uniquely positioned to test biologicals for regulatory approval, ensuring their efficacy and compliance with industry standards. By rigorously evaluating biological seed treatments, we help seed companies and biotechnological developers meet registration requirements and enhance product performance.

Advancing Plant Genetics for Sustainable Agriculture

Genetics plays a crucial role in modern agriculture, and SciCorp is at the cutting edge of plant breeding support. Our scientific team provides genotyping, marker-assisted selection, marker-assisted back-crossing, genetic purity analysis, variety comparison, and GMO testing. As an ISO 17025-accredited GMO testing facility, we test food, seed, feed, and plant materials as GMO-free, supporting transparency and compliance within the agricultural sector.

Furthermore, SciCorp is a registered biotechnology testing facility equipped to analyse genetic modifications in various agricultural products. Our advanced molecular testing capabilities allow us to assist plant breeders and agribusinesses in selecting superior genetic traits that enhance yield, disease resistance, and environmental adaptability.

Introducing Plant Health: A New Frontier in Agricultural Biotechnology

The latest addition to the SciCorp portfolio is our Plant Health Division, specializing in micropropagation, embryo rescue, meristem propagation, and plant disease diagnostics. These cutting-edge biotechnological services enable the production of disease-free, high-quality planting material, ensuring that farmers and researchers have access to the best possible plant stocks.

Our Plant Health team is dedicated to investigating industry challenges and developing innovative solutions that enhance crop resilience and sustainability. By integrating tissue culture techniques with molecular diagnostics, we contribute to the advancement of agricultural biotechnology and plant conservation efforts.

Comprehensive Chemical Analysis with Eurofins Dr. Specht

In partnership with Eurofins Dr. Specht Laboratories in Germany, SciCorp provides over 700 accredited chemical tests. These analyses cover a broad spectrum, including:

Pesticide Residue Testing – Ensuring compliance with international food safety standards.

Heavy Metals Analysis – Detecting contaminants such as lead, mercury, and cadmium in agricultural products.

Nutritional Profiling – Determining the vitamin, mineral, and macronutrient content of food products.

Honey Authenticity Testing – Verifying the purity and origin of honey, protecting consumers from adulteration.

By leveraging world-class analytical capabilities, we help food producers, exporters, and regulators maintain the highest standards of food safety and quality assurance.

To Fork: Ensuring Food Safety with Rapid Pathogen Detection

Food safety is paramount in the global food supply chain, and SciCorp’s ISO 17025-accredited Food Pathogen Laboratory plays a critical role in safeguarding public health. We specialize in the rapid detection of Listeria and Salmonella in food products, delivering results within 24 hours. This swift turnaround time enables food manufacturers and retailers to take immediate corrective actions, preventing foodborne illness outbreaks and ensuring compliance with stringent safety regulations.

In response to industry demands, we continuously expand our accredited food pathogen testing portfolio. Our advanced molecular-based detection methods offer high accuracy and reliability, making SciCorp a trusted partner for food safety testing.

Exclusive Distribution of Testing Products

SciCorp is the sole distributor of Anchor Germination Paper in Sub-Saharan Africa, a critical tool for seed germination testing. We also distribute the full range of test kits from Eurofins GeneScan Technologies, including:

Path-Chek® for Food Pathogens – Rapid and reliable pathogen detection kits.

Lateral Flow Sticks (LFS) for Allergens and Mycotoxins – On-site testing solutions for food safety monitoring.

ELISA & LFS for GMO Testing – Ensuring compliance with GMO labelling and regulatory requirements.

Our experienced team is always available to assist clients with product selection, implementation, and technical support, ensuring that testing processes are seamless and efficient.

Solving Your Problems, Supporting Your Success

At SciCorp Laboratories, we pride ourselves on being more than just a testing facility; we are a solution-driven partner committed to agricultural and food safety excellence. Our extensive expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and customer-centric approach make us the preferred choice for clients across the agricultural and food industries.

From farm to fork, we provide the scientific assurance needed to enhance productivity, maintain quality standards, and ensure food security. Whether you require seed certification, genetic analysis, food pathogen detection, or chemical testing, SciCorp is here to support your success every step of the way.

SciCorp Laboratories – Your Trusted Partner in Agricultural Science and Food Safety.