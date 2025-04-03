Brenntag Specialties Animal Nutrition will be exhibiting at the Middle East Poultry Expo trade show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from April 14-16 at booth D10. The team will be demonstrating how Brenntag can support the industry with sustainable and efficient feed solutions for poultry.

Brenntag Animal Nutrition provides a comprehensive portfolio of feed solutions designed to enhance poultry health and nutrition while reducing the need for antibiotics. With a strong focus on technical expertise and market-driven solutions, the team supports industry partners in optimizing performance and efficiency of poultry.

Muhammad Rizwan Siddiqui, Sales Manager Animal Nutrition, Brenntag Specialties Animal Nutrition: “Poultry producers today face increasing pressure to improve efficiency while ensuring animal health and reducing antibiotic use. At Middle East Poultry Expo 2025, we will showcase how our tailored feed solutions help achieve these goals. By working closely with our customers, we develop strategies that enhance productivity and sustainability in modern poultry farming.”