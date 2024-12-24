Banana Fibre Paper Shows Promise in Combating Potato Nematodes in Kenya-Study

A recent study published in the Nematology, an international journal of fundamental and applied nematological research has introduced an innovative method to combat root-knot nematodes (Meloidogyne incognita) affecting potato crops in Kenya using a biodegradable banana fibre paper.

The study titled “Efficacy of banana fiber paper for the management of the root-knot nematode, Meloidogyne incognita, on potato (Solanum tuberosum) in Kenya”: an evaluation of the effectiveness of a lignocellulose fibre matrix – banana paper – for the management of root-knot nematodes on potatoes, was carried out in pot and field trials over two consecutive cropping seasons.

The study involved wrapping seed potatoes in banana fibre paper treated with either the chemical nematicide abamectin or a biologically based nematicide, *Trichoderma asperellum* (Real Trichoderma®).

This innovative approach achieved remarkable results, reducing root-knot nematode densities by up to 87% in field trials and 86% in controlled pot experiments. It also led to more than a threefold increase in potato yields in the field.

Originally developed at North Carolina State University, USA, where it is known as ‘Wrap & Plant,’ this technology offers a practical and cost-effective solution for managing nematodes in potatoes, particularly under resource-constrained conditions in sub-Saharan Africa. Furthermore, it holds promise for addressing other soil-borne diseases, making it a versatile tool for sustainable agriculture.

Potatoes are a staple food and a key economic crop in Kenya, but their production is often hampered by nematode infestations, leading to substantial yield losses. The introduction of banana fibre paper technology presents a promising strategy to address this challenge, potentially boosting food security and farmers’ incomes in the region.

The researchers advocate for further field trials to optimize the application of banana fibre paper and assess its long-term benefits. If widely adopted, this innovation could revolutionize nematode management practices in Kenya and other potato-growing regions facing similar challenges.