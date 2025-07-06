Senseca has introduced the LoRaWAN technology driven LR35 data logger series which are specifically designed for situations where long-range transmission is required. The LoRaWAN technology offers an ultra-low power consumption – battery life lasts up to four years – whilst delivering a transmission range of several kilometers.

“This is a different technology to measurement systems that are built using a sensor with direct LoRa communications, Senseca chose to use data loggers with LoRa communication which means that the measurement data can always be recovered even in the case of failing transmission. We believe it makes the LR35 series the best choice for a wide range of demanding applications across all industries “said Jan Grobler, Managing Director Senseca South Africa.

Numerous applications such as smart cities, smart buildings, air quality assessment, agriculture, solar, soil, food or medicine storage, production, transportation, solar farms, solar power, sunshine conditions and environmental conditions have utilised LR35 loggers. The LoRaWAN technology is best suited for measurements where it is important to be independent from external power and where high-speed transmission is not necessary.

The LR35 data loggers with sensors measure conditions such as temperature, humidity, differential pressure, CO2 and Particulate Matter. The LR35 series are wireless devices for the Internet of Things (IoT) applications that use LoRaWAN technology and use the unlicensed frequencies of the ISM band such as EU868, US915, AU915.

How Does It Work?

In areas where LoRa coverage is available, the loggers can be connected to a free public gateway or be used with a customer’s own commercially available gateway to connect via WiFi, Ethernet, 3G or 4G.

The LR35 series is preconfigures to send data to the free-to-use network server ‘The Things Network’ and the data sent by the sensors are visible through a third party cloud application of the Senseca Cloud Service.

Grobler said “The LR35 series is simple in operation, no cabling in-between units, and offers a superior long range transmission facility with free Cloud access. Should a customer require a private gateway, we can advise on several types and brands to work with”.

“The industries that can benefit from the LR35 series are many. Agricultural operations needing rain or seed measurement data, solar photo voltaic farms, medicinal and general production storage would all reap large benefit as a result of the systems long range transmission capabilities.” Grobler concluded.