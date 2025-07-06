A New Era of Scaled Impact, Inclusive Growth, and Farmer Empowerment Begins

Grain SA is proud to announce the appointment of Sibusiso Mabuza as the new Chief Executive Officer of Phahama Grain Phakama (PGP), the organisation’s dedicated farmer development arm. With over 20 years of leadership across agriculture, finance, and infrastructure development, Mabuza is poised to lead PGP into its most dynamic chapter yet -scaling transformation, empowering black grain producers, and securing food systems for future generations.

“The appointment of Sibusiso Mabuza signals a powerful new phase for PGP,” says Dr Tobias Doyer, CEO of Grain SA. “He is a results-driven leader with the proven ability to raise capital, build partnerships, and deliver scalable development programmes. His track record aligns strongly with our mission to drive inclusive growth, food security, and economic resilience.”

“We’re not just developing farmers – we’re building a future of dignified participation, economic growth, and inclusive prosperity,” says Mabuza. “PGP has a solid foundation. Now, we’re ready to grow our footprint, sharpen our strategy, and deepen our partnerships. My vision is clear: to turn potential into prosperity and participation into power.”

A Strategic Leader with Deep Development Credentials

Mabuza’s experience includes senior roles at Super Grand Agric, Numolux Group, and the National Empowerment Fund. He has secured over R50 million in project funding, led the construction and revival of agri-infrastructure, raised capital for vaccine trials, and designed finance strategies for feed mills, abattoirs, and grain production.

“Professionally, this role represents an opportunity to champion transformative growth in South Africa’s grain sector,” he says. “Our agricultural heritage is rich and resilient. Now, it’s time to ensure that this legacy extends to emerging black farmers – so they are not only part of the conversation, but key players in the industry.”



A Bold Vision for Inclusive Growth and Food Security

PGP is the largest structured farmer development programme in the grain sector, supporting over 18,000 producer beneficiaries ranging from subsistence to new era commercial farmers. Under Mabuza’s leadership, the programme will pursue a bold new vision:

Catalyse inclusive growth : Shift emerging farmers from survival to scale, ensuring they become recognised, competitive contributors across the grain value chain.

: Shift emerging farmers from survival to scale, ensuring they become recognised, competitive contributors across the grain value chain. Promote sustainability and resilience : Train farmers in climate-smart techniques, optimize yields, and protect environmental resources.

: Train farmers in climate-smart techniques, optimize yields, and protect environmental resources. Expand partnerships : Mobilise support from government, agribusiness, financiers, and commercial producers to co-create a thriving, inclusive sector.

: Mobilise support from government, agribusiness, financiers, and commercial producers to co-create a thriving, inclusive sector. Drive transformation: Position PGP-developed farmers to participate in policy platforms and high-value markets.

“Transformation is not just about representation – it’s about access, participation, and influence,” says Mabuza. “PGP must ensure emerging farmers are integrated into decisions that shape the grain industry. From policy to profitability, they must have a voice.”

Meeting Farmers Where They Are, Then Taking Them Further

PGP’s development model is built on holistic support – offering mentorship, market access, financing assistance, and technical training. Its presence spans eight provinces, serving both food-insecure households and large-scale developing farms. In 2023/24, PGP supported the planting of 23,611 hectares and the harvesting of over 37,000 tons of grain. By 2025/26, that figure is projected to exceed 79,000 tons.

“What makes PGP’s approach unique is that we combine opportunity with preparation,” Mabuza explains. “We don’t just provide inputs – we teach strategy. We don’t just open doors – we walk through them with the farmer, every step of the way.”

Empowering the Backbone of Rural Economies

Mabuza emphasises that smallholder and developing farmers are not marginal participants, they are central to solving South Africa’s food security crisis and rural economic challenges.

“With proper integration into value chains, these farmers can drive job creation, boost food self-sufficiency, and ignite growth in neglected rural areas,” he says. “We must give them access to funding, modern tools, and markets, so they can move from surviving to thriving.”

He adds:

“To our farmers: You are the heartbeat of South Africa’s grain sector. Your resilience inspires us. We stand beside you to equip, support, and celebrate your journey. Together, we are building a legacy.”

A Legacy Rooted in Purpose, Powered by Innovation

Mabuza is committed to building on the strong foundation laid by his predecessors while introducing innovation to enhance efficiency and scalability.

His strategic priorities include:

Leveraging digital tools to improve farmer support and decision-making;

to improve farmer support and decision-making; Expanding blended financing instruments with partners like PepsiCo, SACTA, and Kgodiso;

with partners like PepsiCo, SACTA, and Kgodiso; Strengthening government alignment to ensure practical, farmer-centric policies;

to ensure practical, farmer-centric policies; Driving visibility and advocacy for black farmers in all spaces of influence.

“This moment calls for urgency, creativity, and courage. The challenges are real – climate change, access to finance, market exclusion – but so is the opportunity. Through unity and innovation, we will meet it head-on.”

