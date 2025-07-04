As part of the global Netafim family, team Netafim Southern & East Africa is celebrating the company’s 60th anniversary in 2025 to mark six-decade journey of innovation, impact, and leadership in precision irrigation in the region.

From its humble beginnings in 1965 with the invention of drip irrigation, the company has grown into a global force driving sustainable farming practices across diverse agricultural landscapes.

This innovation ignited global awareness around water-saving agricultural practices and increased sustainability.

“Using less water and other resources started as an optional benefit that was embraced by many leading farmers around the world. Today, using water with precision is a crucial cog in the wheel of sustainability that agricultural role-players around the world must keep turning,” said Michael Esmeraldo, Managing Director of Netafim Southern & East Africa.

Innovation in our DNA

As Netafim celebrates six decades of helping farmers grow more with less, the company is not only proud of starting the global precision irrigation movement, but also of not stopping there.

“Innovation is part of Netafim’s DNA,” Esmeraldo emphasises. “It is not only about improving existing products but developing new precision irrigation solutions. Continuous innovation allows us to achieve our goal of making precision irrigation accessible to all farmers and suitable to all crops and circumstances. It is also about offering a comprehensive product offering that supports the precision potential of our driplines from the field to the water source.”

The impact of Netafim’s innovation would, of course, would not be possible without the boots-on- the-ground work of the trusted local Netafim dealer network.

“At Netafim Southern & East Africa, we are very proud of the long and loyal relationships we have with our many irrigation dealers across our region,” says Esmeraldo. “The milestones we have achieved in partnership with our dealers illustrate the importance of strategic partnerships in sustainable success. We are experts in continuous innovation, while our dealers are experts in bringing advanced precision irrigation solutions to every farmer in every field and implementing these solutions in practice. Team Netafim in Southern & East Africa will remain involved in every drop with technical and agronomic support to ensure optimal product application across the board. Together, we help farmers grow more with less.”

Continuous Research and Development

A cornerstone of Netafim’s innovation is its commitment to research through its dedicated R&D team and investment in trials and research. Locally, Netafim Southern & East Africa further places a lot of focus on academic research and farm-level trials.

Charl van Reenen, Agronomy Manager at Netafim Southern & East Africa, explains: “Team Netafim in Southern & East Africa is continuously investing time, money and expertise to test the boundaries of sustainability. The key purpose is to test the viability of solutions that can add value to the industry in question. This includes testing product performance in local circumstances, developing economically feasible sustainable practices, and establishing irrigation protocols suitable to our market.”

In the past decade alone, Netafim Southern & East Africa has funded four students pursuing

Master’s degrees through its continuous low flow fertigation research project, enabled multiple academic studies by providing irrigation equipment, written numerous new protocols, conducted over 30 on-farm trials, and supported staff members undertaking relevant academic research.

“Our commitment to knowledge discovery is science-based, aligned with local and global standards, relevant to market needs, and developed in partnership with world-class academic institutions, industry institutions and industry bodies. It is informed by both local and global expertise to ensure optimal innovative progress,” says Van Reenen.

Precision Irrigation in Practice

This approach has yielded tangible results across the globe. In the Southern & East African region many stories can be told in the agricultural sectors of South Africa, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Zambia, Kenya and more. A few examples of its impact can be seen in:

Large-scale sugarcane production across Africa,

State-of-the-art blueberry production in Zimbabwe,

Leading citrus export farms in South

Netafim’s role in the development of low-flow continuous fertigation in the citrus industry illustrates its contribution to expanding agricultural knowledge and fostering collaboration among farmers, academics, and the industry.

“The concept of Centralised Low-flow Drip Fertigation was born from collaborative thinking. Today, South African citrus producers are world leaders in this regard,” Van Reenen notes. Team Netafim is proud to be a leader in this continuous collaborative industry-wide progress. “In addition, the lessons learned along this journey are now also being implemented in the production of crops such as apples and macadamias.”

A concentrated example of the impact adopting drip irrigation practices can have on an industry and even an entire country, is found in the Eswatini sugarcane industry. Sugarcane producers in this country were early adopters of drip on sugarcane in Africa and continues to reap the rewards. The Royal Eswatini Sugar Corporation, for example, has more than 10 000 hectares under subsurface drip irrigation, supported by an almost 30-year partnership with Netafim. Their success has led to increased productivity, expanded capacity, and enhanced competitiveness.

A Track Record of Trusted Support

Drip irrigation in South African wine grape production also carries Netafim’s imprint. Industry expert Dr Philip Myburgh once remarked: “When Netafim officially opened its local doors in South Africa in 1992, drip irrigation had already become an accepted practice for many producers. But the company’s unique contribution by way of agricultural and technical support played an important role in the increased adoption of drip irrigation in the industry. Shifts in the industry coincided with a shift at Netafim towards agronomic support. The company was geared to support the industry in its move towards drip irrigation and actively participated in disseminating knowledge in the industry.”

When sharing the story of success achieved with drip irrigation in sugar bean production, Francois Fourie’s answer illustrates the integral role of Netafim as a partner in agricultural progress across the region. Fourie is an irrigation designer and farmer in Polokwane, Limpopo. “Over the years, I‘ve had many discussions with Netafim about drip irrigation on cash crops. When I got the opportunity to plant some fields myself, my thoughts around applying the benefits of drip irrigation to maize, sugar beans and similar crops took root again. I spoke to the local team at Netafim and together we decided on the suitable products and how they can be applied,” says Fourie.

Yet another testament to Netafim’s commitment to partnering for sustainability as industry leader, is its long-term working relationship with Zimbabwean biofuel supplier, GreenFuel. GreenFuel has around 600 of their total hectares of sugarcane under Netafim subsurface drip irrigation, with definitive plans for further expansion. Colin Crick, Agricultural General Manager at GreenFuel, said the following about this partnership: “The GreenFuel team greatly benefits from Netafim’s professional approach to installation, problem-solving and working towards the future success of the irrigation system and entire production system.”

Commitment to Quality and Trust

Willem Smit, National Sales Manager for Netafim in South Africa, believes the company’s success rests on trust built through offering durable, high-quality products and being committed to ongoing support.

“For every current Netafim employee, it is a massive moment of pride to celebrate this anniversary and be part of a company that takes the lead in precision irrigation, has done this for six decades, and actively works to shape the future. It is also a big responsibility. We know that we have the responsibility to carry this legacy forward through our everyday work,” Smit says.

Towards a Sustainable Future

As we look to the future, the focus remains on impacting sustainability. “Netafim’s purpose is to fight food, water and land scarcity by helping the world grow more with less,” says Smit. “Precision irrigation is not just a tool, but a solution that unlocks agronomic viability.”

Esmeraldo agrees. “Sustainable practices are no longer optional. This is driven by resource scarcity, regulatory pressures governing market access, and consumer demand. Increasingly, when consumers have the luxury of choice, they support farmers who follow sustainable practices.”

He adds: “I believe the biggest opportunities for growth does not lie in expanding access to resources, but in using existing resources more efficiently. Food security in Africa will depend on improving practices on current agricultural land, not converting more land to farmland. It’s about minimising input and maximising output.”

“From solving water challenges in the desert to becoming the world’s leading precision irrigation company, the Netafim brand has grown through commitment to innovation, partnership, and purpose,” says Gerdie de Lange, Marketing Manager for Netafim Southern & East Africa

“Today, Netafim is a catalyst for transformation in sustainable agriculture. The company is focused on growing sustainable mindsets and supporting the global transition to sustainable farming practices.” Netafim, Orbia’s Precision Agriculture Business, is ready to lead the charge for the next 60 years—helping the world grow more with less, advance life around the world, and preventing a future where we run out of water, and food.”