Seabourne Logistics is proud to announce its role as an official sponsor of the 366th South African Wine Harvest Commemorative Event, taking place on Thursday, 6 February 2025, at Groot Constantia Wine Estate. This prestigious annual event honours South Africa’s rich wine heritage while celebrating the achievements of those who continue to drive the industry forward.

With a history dating back to 1659, when the first Cape wine was recorded in Jan van Riebeeck’s diary, the South African wine industry has flourished into a globally recognised sector. This commemorative gathering brings together industry leaders, winemakers, and stakeholders to celebrate excellence, innovation, and inclusivity.

Seabourne Logistics is a key logistics partner to over 100 wine estates across South Africa, providing specialist warehousing, overnight road services, and tailored logistics solutions to support the seamless movement of wine throughout the country. Our expertise ensures that wineries can focus on their craft while we handle their distribution and supply chain needs.

Recognising Excellence in the Wine Industry

The Wine Harvest Commemorative Event acknowledges outstanding contributions through several award categories:

1659 Award for Visionary Leadership – Recognising individuals who have shaped the industry through long-term impact and leadership.

– Recognising individuals who have shaped the industry through long-term impact and leadership. Growing Inclusivity – Celebrating initiatives that promote transformation, diversity, and empowerment within the wine sector.

– Celebrating initiatives that promote transformation, diversity, and empowerment within the wine sector. Wine Advancement – Honouring those who have contributed significantly to the promotion and development of South African wine.

– Honouring those who have contributed significantly to the promotion and development of South African wine. Viticulture & Viniculture – Recognising excellence in grape-growing and winemaking practices.

– Recognising excellence in grape-growing and winemaking practices. Wine Agri-Worker Award – A new category highlighting the essential role of vineyard, cellar, and farm workers in the success of the industry.

Seabourne Logistics: Trusted Partner to the Wine Industry

As a leading logistics provider, Seabourne Logistics is committed to enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and ensuring seamless delivery for wine producers. Our nationwide overnight road services allow for the swift and secure transportation of wine from estates to distributors, ensuring that businesses remain competitive and responsive to market demands.

“We are honoured to support an event that not only celebrates South Africa’s incredible wine heritage but also recognises the people behind its success,” says Claude Le Roux, Seabourne National Sales Manager. “Our partnership with wineries across the country is built on reliability, trust, precision, and a deep understanding of their logistical needs.”

About Seabourne Logistics

Seabourne Logistics is a trusted name in warehousing, courier, freight, and third-party logistics (3PL) services, offering tailored supply chain solutions to businesses across various industries. With a strong presence in South Africa and international operations, Seabourne Logistics continues to set the standard for efficiency and reliability in logistics.

For more information about Seabourne Logistics and our services for the wine industry, visit www.seabournelogistics.com.