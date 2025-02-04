CMS and LiveEO Publish In-Depth Guide on EUDR Legality

CMS, a leading international law firm with deep expertise in regulatory compliance, and LiveEO, a leading provider of AI Satellite Analytics Solutions, have partnered to publish a whitepaper guiding companies through the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

EUDR mandates that businesses verify their products are not linked to deforestation, reshaping supply chain due diligence. The whitepaper explores the regulation’s legal framework, risk assessment strategies, and how geospatial technology supports compliance.

By combining CMS’s legal expertise with LiveEO’s AI-powered satellite monitoring, the collaboration offers both regulatory clarity and technical solutions.

“EUDR is a significant regulatory challenge for companies in multiple industries, potentially affecting more than a million companies in the EU. Our whitepaper provides businesses with a structured approach to due diligence, combining legal insights with practical guidance to help them navigate compliance effectively,” said André Lippert, Partner at CMS.

“We are pleased to partner with CMS on this important initiative. Their legal expertise adds tremendous value, setting our joint product apart in the market. This whitepaper exemplifies our commitment to providing truly helpful resources for our clients, supporting them not just with technology but with comprehensive guidance throughout their compliance journey,” said Daniel Seidel, CEO at LiveEO.

The whitepaper provides practical guidance on aligning legal best practices with high-accuracy geospatial analysis for scalable compliance. Key topics include:

EUDR legal requirements and compliance obligations.

How companies can conduct risk assessment and due diligence.

Role of technology in ensuring compliance and supply chain monitoring.

The whitepaper serves as a critical resource for companies operating in agriculture, forestry, manufacturing, and other sectors impacted by EUDR. It delivers a roadmap for businesses to achieve full compliance efficiently.

The whitepaper is available for download on LiveEO’s website.