Driving Agricultural Innovation through Precision Breeding, Digital Technologies, and Sustainability

At the recent South African National Seed Organisation (SANSOR) Congress 2025 in Pretoria, Dr Geoff Graham, Vice President of Plant Breeding at Corteva Agriscience, shared insights on the evolution and future of plant breeding technologies, genome editing and the pursuit of sustainability in agriculture. As South Africa faces challenges due to extreme weather conditions, these technologies are becoming essential to develop climate-resilient, high-yielding, and nutrient-rich crops that can thrive under drought, pests, and soil degradation. Here, we share some of these compelling insights.

A Century of Innovation in Plant Breeding

There have been nearly 100 years of plant breeding innovation, and our seed brand Pioneer will celebrate its centenary on October 19, 2026. The transition from open-pollinated to hybrid maize marked the beginning of a new era in crop breeding, driven by agricultural pioneer Henry Wallace, who founded the Hi-Bred Corn Company as the forerunner of Pioneer. His belief in precise genetic improvement still resonates today.

Maize productivity in the United States has increased sixfold over the past century, rising from less than 2 t/ha in the early 20th century to over 11 t/ha in recent years. This growth reflects how modern hybrids have become significantly more resilient to environmental stresses.

Over the past century, maize yields in South Africa have improved dramatically, thanks to innovations in plant breeding and farming practices. The introduction of single cross hybrids, biotechnology, and better irrigation has led to more resilient and productive crops. These advances have allowed farmers to grow more maize on the same land, even under challenging conditions. As a result, yields have increased from less than 1 ton per hectare in the early 1900s to over 5 tons per hectare in recent years. This progress has strengthened food security, supported rural livelihoods, and made agriculture more sustainable and efficient across the country.

Precision Breeding and Genome Editing

The power of precision breeding and gene editing represents a new chapter in innovation in agriculture. While earlier methods improved yields, gene editing holds even greater promise.

Developing new traits such as herbicide tolerance or pest resistance can take over a decade and require significant financial investment. This includes high costs for research and development (R&D), conducting extensive safety assessments, and meeting strict regulatory requirements before the trait can be commercialized. These barriers make it difficult for smaller or less-resourced seed companies to participate, limiting access to cutting-edge innovations

In contrast, genome editing holds significant promise and could become more widely accessible to a range of industry stakeholders and seed companies if an appropriate regulatory framework is adopted. Genome editing poses great relevance and potential to transform agriculture, especially for smallholders and emerging farmers. This technology can empower and enable universities and public research organizations to innovate, giving farmers more choices and better tools to improve productivity, reduce losses, and adapt to climate change. Ultimately, it supports greater food security, lower input costs, and stronger rural economies.

Digital and Data-Driven Breeding Technologies

Corteva’s shift to data-driven breeding using AI, predictive analytics and digital phenotyping to improve early selection was emphasized by Dr Graham as a necessary part of this new chapter. This process drastically reduces time and cost while improving accuracy, ensuring only the most promising genetic material advances in the breeding pipeline. A good example is maize, one of South Africa’s most important crops. Gene editing offers a powerful and precise method for developing multi-disease resistance in crops like maize, transforming how we manage destructive diseases such as Northern Corn Leaf Blight and Grey Leaf Spot.

A cornerstone of Corteva’s breeding philosophy is the integration of global technologies with local adaptation. Therefore, local product development and testing remain non-negotiable. Corteva has invested significantly in local trial infrastructure, ensuring high-performing hybrids are tailored for specific regional conditions.

Breeding for Sustainability and Climate Resilience

It’s of vital importance to engage in plant breeding for climate resilience, and yield gains driven by innovation continue despite bleak climate forecasts.

Corteva Agriscience actively applies marker-assisted breeding and genomic selection in South Africa to develop crop varieties—such as maize, sunflower and soybeans—with enhanced traits like heat tolerance, disease resistance, and yield stability. These technologies are critical for improving food security and sustainability, especially under changing climate conditions. This is not only for food security but also for sustainability, as more food can be produced on the same, or even less land.

Looking ahead, aligning plant breeding with sustainability goals such as renewable fuel production will be key. Corteva’s work on high-oilseed crops supports the rising demand for sustainable aviation fuel, with major implications for land use and carbon emissions.

A Vision Rooted in Legacy, Driven by Technology

In closing, Dr Graham returned to the vision of Henry Wallace and echoed his belief in the boundless possibilities that modern breeding offers Modern breeding offers boundless possibilities. The combination of gene editing, digital innovation and local adaptation provide powerful tools for addressing the most pressing challenges in global agriculture – from disease management to food security and climate change.

The future of agriculture lies in the ability to embrace and responsibly deploy cutting-edge technology. With thoughtful regulation and continued investment in innovation, plant breeding can continue to feed a growing global population while building a more resilient, sustainable agricultural system.