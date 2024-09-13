Case IH Previews Intelsat Terminal for Satcom Tractor Solution

Agriculture manufacturer Case IH recently showcased its upcoming satellite terminal for tractors, combines, and more at the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, as it prepares to roll out a satcom solution with Intelsat.

Via Satellite spoke with Case IH during Farm Progress to hear about why the manufacturer chose to work with Intelsat, and what satellite connectivity will mean for its customers. This comes after Case IH parent company CNH announced a deal with Intelsat in April that includes its brands Case IH, Steyr, and New Holland.

Case IH previewed the satellite solution to Farm Progress attendees in a display about advanced connectivity with a 3D rendering of the terminal (photo above).

While John Deere made a large splash with its satellite RFP and then its decision to go with Starlink, CNH’s selection of Intelsat shows there is opportunity for more satellite operators to provide connectivity to the agriculture industry.

Kendal Quandahl, the lead for Case IH precision segment, told Via Satellite the company chose Intelsat for its proven solution in tough environments.

“We know their product history and their diverse portfolio and the challenges that they’ve worked through for other industries. That’s a cohesive fit for the same kind of environment that we put equipment through in the ag industry,” she said.

The terminal is an Intelsat FlexMove, Ku-band multi-orbit terminal, built by hiSky. It is 1.62 inches thick, 24 inches long, and 11.5 inches wide, according to terminal specs from Intelsat. It weighs less than 6 kilograms/ 13.23 lbs.

According to the deal announcement, the solution will start out with coverage from Intelsat’s Geostationary (GEO) fleet, and later incorporate Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) coverage from Eutelsat OneWeb. Like the John Deere/Starlink satcom solution, it will be sold by Case IH and New Holland dealers as an aftermarket kit.

Case IH’s Connectivity Strategy

Satellite connectivity is the next evolution in Case IH’s work to connect its tractors, combines, and sprayers, to help make its customers’ operations more efficient. Quandahl says that as farms have changed and gotten larger, being able to understand what is happening on the operation from a distance has become even more critical.

She understands the need to be connected firsthand. Quandahl takes an active role in her family’s farm despite living hours away.

“I live seven hours away from home,” she said. “I need to be able to see what’s going on. My dad calls and asks questions — ‘How does this work? How does that work?’ Being able to see what’s happening is really, really critical.”

Quandahl said that equipment connectivity is a core technology platform for Case IH. Every single piece of cash crop equipment sold today is equipped in the factory with a cellular modem in the base technology, which includes a connectivity subscription.

Case IH machines collect agronomic data which tracks how well crops perform and where seeds are planted, equipment data on how the machine is working. There is also a feature for a live operator interface to remotely see inside the cab. This can be used to troubleshoot issues or get new operators up and running. Data collected in the field is uploaded to the FieldOps farm management platform when the equipment is in the range of cellular connectivity.

Quandahl said this satcom product will make a big difference for farmers in areas that struggle with broadband connectivity.

“We need to make sure that we’re providing consistent, reliable connectivity to producers everywhere. When we think about rural connectivity, that’s sometimes a challenge,” Quandahl said. “Satellite makes a lot of sense for those areas where rural connectivity is a struggle.”

Satellite Roll-Out

Quandahl confirmed things are on track from the initial timeline to roll out the satcom solution in the second half of 2024 to farmers in Brazil, and expand to the U.S., Australia, and other regions.

Both Case IH and John Deere put a key focus on rolling out the satellite solution in Brazil, which is a major hub for agriculture production but has low levels of high-speed internet connectivity. CNH cited the ConectarAgro Rural Connectivity Indicator that 19% of the area available for agricultural use in Brazil has high-speed internet access.

Quandahl said it’s “early” in the conversation of what the unit and connectivity subscription will cost for customers. She recommended that interested equipment owners reach out to their Case IH dealers to let them know they are interested.

As Case IH has rolled out cellular connected equipment, Quandahl said the connected equipment population and utilization has grown. She said it tends to be a quick evolution for producers from learning how to use it to being “just as reliant on their connected tractor as they are on their cell phone.”

She expects a “quick and easy” adoption phase for those in areas where the satcom solution makes sense.

“Those areas of customers that have historical cell challenges are ready,” she said. “They’re actively asking and we’ve got dealerships that are ready to learn. As soon as we have the North American go ahead, I’m really excited to bring the solution to market.”