The KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union, Kwanalu, is proud to announce that Mooi River Beefmaster cattle and maize farmer, Guy English, has been awarded the title of 2024 KZN Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year.

English, 35, will go on to represent Kwanalu and all KZN farmers at the 2024 Toyota SA/ Agri SA National Young Farmer of the Year Competition later this year. Competing against top farmers from across South Africa, he stands a chance to secure the coveted national title and drive home in a brand-new Toyota Hilux Single Cab.

“Year after year, we are amazed by the innovation and dedication of our province’s young farmers who forge new paths in an ever-evolving industry. Their stories are shining examples of the resilience, passion, and forward-thinking that will carry KZN’s agricultural sector into a sustainable and productive future,” said Kwanalu CEO, Sandy La Marque.

The Toyota/ Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year 2024 competition is open to farmers under the age of 40, male or female who are full members of their province’s agricultural unions. Contestants are evaluated on all aspects of their farming operations, including their management philosophies, innovative practices, and long-term vision for their farms.

English captivated judges with his meticulous farm management and maintenance, and sound commitment to biosecurity practices. Expanding his herd by 33% within the last five years and converting his commercial herd into a registered stud herd, English significantly increased his farm’s value and has established himself as one of the province’s leading beef breeders.

Understanding the critical role of sustainable agriculture, English places a strong emphasis on soil health. He utilises chicken litter to naturally fertilise his pastures and maize lands, reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers. His dedication to innovation is evident in his trials with cover crops, to prevent soil erosion, and his annual testing of maize cultivars to optimize yields and resilience.

In addition to his traditional farming expertise, English has harnessed the power of modern technology and his social media page, T & G Beefmasters, to broaden his visibility at a national level. However, he remains grounded in the importance of generational knowledge and experience.

“I believe it’s crucial to listen to the older generation and learn from their years of experience. Farming relies heavily on experience, trial, and error, and learning from mistakes,” said English.

The KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union, Kwanalu, is a representative organization voice of the rural and agricultural sectors in the province. Its viewpoints are based on submissions from its members, and it is committed to a sustainable and profitable future for Agriculture within KwaZulu-Natal and the greater South Africa.