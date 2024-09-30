Topcon Positioning Systems has announced the appointment of Antonio Marzia as executive vice president and general manager of Topcon Agriculture. Marzia succeeds Albert Zahalka — who has retired after a distinguished career with the company — and will report to Ivan Di Federico, president and CEO of Topcon Positioning Systems.

Marzia joined Topcon in 2018 as vice president of business solutions. Later, during his tenure as senior vice president and general manager of EMEA/APAC, he led several collaborative technology agreements with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“I am honored to lead Topcon Agriculture at such a pivotal time for precision agriculture,” said Marzia. “There is tremendous potential for growth, and I am committed to positioning Topcon as the preferred partner in this evolving landscape by fostering rapid innovation and effective collaboration both with OEMs and for the farmer. We see a world of opportunities to help more farmers increase their profitability and to provide value-added technology to machine and implement manufacturers. Our portfolio continues to grow, and we are dedicated to developing technologies that work with a wide range of machinery and brands. This provides the farmer with flexibility in their equipment choices while having access to the latest precision technologies.”

In addition to the leadership positions within Topcon, Marzia brings a wealth of industry experience to his new role. After earning his degree in Electronics and Automation Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Turin, Italy, he began his career in the aerospace industry. In 1996, he joined CNH, where he held leadership positions, including vice president of purchasing, followed by vice president of tractor products, leading significant initiatives, such as the launch of the first range of CNH tractors with continuously variable transmission (CVT), the NH2 hydrogen-powered electric tractor and the renewed Utility Tractor Range. After then serving as vice president of marketing for the New Holland brand in Europe, he moved to CNH Industrial as vice president of the Precision Solutions & Telematics business units, where he led the precision products new architecture, the autonomy program, as well as the creation of the connected services with the implementation of the Service Delivery Platform and the data analytics services.

“We are excited to have Antonio lead our agriculture business unit,” said Di Federico. “His extensive background in precision agriculture solutions, telematics, and product platform launches positions him well to drive innovation and growth in Topcon’s agriculture business. His strategic vision and proven track record of nearly 30 years in the industry make him the ideal leader to take Topcon Agriculture to new heights.”