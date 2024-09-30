World Vegetable Center partners to revolutionize vegetable value chains in Eastern Africa

In a strategic effort to enhance food and nutrition security, build climate resilience, and generate employment opportunities, the World Vegetable Center and Equity Group Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding to transform vegetable value chains across Eastern Africa.

The recent collaboration signed between Dr. Marco Wopereis, Director General of the World Vegetable Center and Dr. James Mwangi, CEO of the Equity Group Holdings Limited is expected to make a big impact across East Africa, thanks to the combined reach and expertise of both organizations.

Dr. Gabriel Rugalema, Associate Director of the World Vegetable Center Africa, highlighted the partnership’s potential to transform lives particular creation of employment and generation of income for women and youth in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda.

He pointed out that while vegetables are packed with essential nutrients, they also need knowledge and financial support to thrive.

This partnership aims to provide that support, helping farmers access the resources they need to create jobs and improve their communities.

The agreement supports several key goals: reducing poverty (SDG1), enhancing food and nutrition security (SDG2), promoting gender equality (SDG5), driving sustainable economic growth and decent work (SDG8), and tackling climate change (SDG13).

The signing ceremony during the recently concluded during the Africa Food Systems Forum in Kigali, Rwanda was attended by a diverse group of experts, including scientists, financiers, entrepreneurs, and nutritionists, all invested in improving African and global food systems.