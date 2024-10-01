Flood Ready … Big pumps deliver more

With weather extremes becoming more common, farming communities are becoming increasingly aware of the need to plan for flash floods and sustained rain events.

One Australian pump company, Aussie Pumps has experience of supplying 6” self priming pumps big enough to “Move flood waters and redirected them.”

The Aussie Q600TD 6” Trash pump can deliver flows up to 6,000 lpm. Put three of these in a bank and immediately you have the capability of moving ‘1 million litres of water’ per hour!

The pumps self-prime within a matter of minutes, expelling the water from the pump body and creating a vacuum. That automatically primes the pump, drawing water up as high a 7.9 metre vertical lift.

These trash pumps feature a built in front mounted clean out port that enables the pump internals to be cleared of blockages without the need to disconnect pipework.

The Q600TD is built on a heavy duty skid. The base also contains a 152 litre fuel tank. This diesel tank allows the pumps to run for up to 11 hours continuously without refuelling.

A heavy duty trailer is also available that makes the machine highly mobile. The trailer is complemented by an integrated lift bar that enables the machine to be craned whether it’s the skid or trailer mounted version.

These big 6” pumps are ideal for Local Government or Emergency Services Departments. They’re mobile, fast to set up in an emergency and are extremely efficient at moving water.

Aussie Pumps came to the rescue when South Sudan suffered a huge flood, based on monsoonal rains and the Nile flooding it’s banks. It is being held up by a huge papyrus marsh, hundreds of square miles called the “Sudd”.

Experts say more than 850,000 people were impacted by the floods, with whole townships of traditional straw roofed houses washed away. Reportedly 80 people drowned and thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed. Heavy rains continue to fall as we write this story.

“We made this the highest priority and pushed these pumps through production to get them on air freight to South Sudan”, said Aussie Pumps Chief Engineer, John Hales.

Aussie says there are currently 25 of these big 6” pumps working in the Sudan to try and move the water away from the villages. It’s an ongoing battle.

The worst news is that the rain season is coming again, and it’s doubtful that the Sudan will cope.

Aussie Pumps have just air freighted another load of these 6” pumps to South Sudan for the current monsoon season. More than 700,000 people have been affected and 65,000 people have already been displaced.

Aussie’s 6” pumps are regarded as being the most efficient and most trouble free pumps of their type in the world. The products are simple and that don’t have any fancy priming devices required as the pumps prime themselves.

Further information on this story is available from Australian Pump Industries. Visit aussiepumps.com.au for more information or email aussieexport@aussiepumps.com.au