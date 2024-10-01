Engineer follows his passion and builds a thriving agro-processing business

By Terrena Rathanlall

Transitioning from a stable corporate career to entrepreneurship is a bold move, and for many, it can be an uphill battle to gain the support of loved ones. For Alwin Avhashai Makhale, founder of AA Moringa Farms in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, the decision to leave a successful career as a metallurgical engineer to start farming was met with scepticism from his family. Yet, Alwin’s story is one of determination, passion, and resilience – qualities that have driven his business to thrive against the odds.

The leap from metallurgy to moringa

Alwin’s journey into medicinal herb farming began long before he left his job at Anglo American Platinum in Rustenburg. While working as an engineer, he couldn’t shake the feeling that he wasn’t fulfilling his purpose. “I realised that while I enjoyed the technical side of engineering, it wasn’t my passion,” Alwin recalls. “I had always been fascinated by farming and natural remedies, especially moringa, and I knew that was where I belonged.”

In 2017, Alwin made the life-changing decision to resign from his job and move back to his hometown, Thohoyandou. “It wasn’t easy,” he admits. “My family was worried about the risks -giving up a stable job to become a farmer wasn’t something they understood right away.”

It took nearly three years for his family to fully support his decision. “We had constant family meetings, and they would pray for me to change my mind,” he laughs. But Alwin’s commitment to his vision eventually won them over.

Turning passion into purpose

Alwin took a leap of faith and bought a farm in 2017. What started with a few moringa trees in his backyard has since grown into AA Moringa Farms, a thriving enterprise that now grows and processes moringa, mint, lemongrass, artemisia afra, and hibiscus. These herbs are turned into various products, including capsules, tea bags, tissue oil, powder, and spices.

Today, the farm employs 13 people and has become a reliable supplier to pharmaceutical companies, health shops, and local retailers. “It gives me immense joy when I hear from customers who tell me our products have improved their health,” says Alwin.

The farm’s focus on organic practices has also helped set it apart in a competitive market. “We don’t use any chemical fertilisers or pesticides,” he explains. “Our customers value that we’re committed to sustainability and natural remedies.”

The role of agricultural businesses in rural development

Limpopo is known for its agricultural heritage. In fact, the province has the highest percentage of households involved in farming in South Africa, with 38% of households participating in agricultural activities.

Small agricultural businesses like AA Moringa Farms play a crucial role in driving local economic development and creating jobs in rural areas. As South Africa continues to battle high unemployment rates, the farming sector offers significant potential for job creation. “Farming requires a lot of manpower,” Alwin explains. “With the right support, small businesses like mine can grow and help address the unemployment crisis.”

Alwin also points to the growing demand for natural health products as a major opportunity. The global herbal supplement market, including moringa, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% through 2028. This rising trend highlights the increasing importance of herbal farming in both local and international markets.

Lessons learned on the journey

The road to success hasn’t been without its hurdles. One of the biggest challenges Alwin faced was acquiring the right equipment for agro-processing. “In the beginning, we spent long hours processing herbs manually,” he recalls. “It was incredibly time-consuming and limited how much we could produce.”

With support from the SAB Foundation’s Tholoana Enterprise Programme and Fetola, Alwin was able to invest in industrial equipment that significantly increased efficiency. “The training and mentorship from the programme have been invaluable,” he says. “It’s helped me refine my business model and set clear goals for the future.”

Despite these challenges, Alwin remains optimistic. “I’ve learned that patience and resilience are key in business,” he says. “Farming, especially, requires time. You plant today, but you might only see results months down the line.”

The importance of family support

Although Alwin’s family was initially hesitant about his career shift, they’ve since become some of his biggest supporters. “It took a while, but they now understand that this is my passion,” he says. “In the end, it’s about doing what makes you happy.”

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Alwin emphasises the importance of following your heart, even when others may not immediately understand your vision. “If you have a dream, don’t let anyone talk you out of it,” he advises. “Success doesn’t come overnight, but if you’re persistent and patient, it will come.”

Today, AA Moringa Farms is a shining example of what’s possible when passion meets perseverance. Alwin’s journey from engineer to farmer may have been unconventional, but it’s a testament to the power of believing in yourself and pursuing what you love. As he looks to the future, Alwin is excited about the growth of his business and the potential to make an even bigger impact on both health and the local economy.