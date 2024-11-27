Advanced, flexible belting enhances efficiencies in agriculture

BMG’s Agricultural division has extended its portfolio of belting to include newly launched specialised Gates belting, which is manufactured from advanced materials, designed to enhance performance and durability of farming machinery. These flexible belts ensure minimal downtime, allowing farmers to achieve maximum productivity, even in the most challenging environments.

“BMG – the exclusive local participant in the latest Gates Agricultural Belt Programme – is proud to partner with Gates for this important programme, which been developed to meet the rigorous power transmission demands of modern combines, forage harvesters and tractors,” explains Carlo Beukes, Business Development Manager, Agricultural division, BMG. “The Gates Agricultural Belt Programme encompasses a range of durable belts that conform with stringent OEM specifications, ensuring high performance and reliability, which is required for critical harvest seasons and year-round productivity.

“Our new Gates EE-TECH Drive-belt range, which is manufactured from advanced ethylene elastomer, offers a 30% longer service life, reduced wear and unmatched stability under intense operational stress in harsh working conditions. These robust belts have a smooth clutching ability and can withstand debris, punctures and slippage. They also offer peak load absorption, are crack resistant operate safely at temperatures up to 130°C.”

This range comprises AGRI PowerBand™ V-belts with notable features, including shock load resistance, high-density performance and enhanced durability. These belts are specifically engineered to provide a smooth, stable running pattern and high flexibility that is critical in heavy-duty agricultural applications.

PowerBand V-belts are manufactured in various materials to suit specific applications. For example, polyester belts, with good tensile strength are suitable for moderate load drives, while aramid belts, with high shock load capability, are recommended for more demanding agricultural applications.

BMG’s new range of specialised Gates agricultural belts is available throughout the country in various profiles and lengths, to ensure the right fit for any machine. This flexibility enables farmers to maintain operational continuity and efficiency, with minimal downtime.

The BMG agricultural team works closely with local farmers, assisting them with product selection, installation and operation. This dependable support service optimises productivity, minimises maintenance requirements and extends service life of farming equipment.