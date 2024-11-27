Yara and Asili Agriculture Partner to Boost Sustainable Farming in Uganda

In a significant step toward advancing sustainable agriculture in Uganda, Asili Agriculture has joined forces with the Yara Knowledge Centre (YKC) to equip smallholder farmers with advanced training and sustainable crop management practices. This partnership, centered within Asili’s expansive operations, focuses on empowering farmers with tailored support for essential crops like maize and soybeans.

The collaboration blends Yara’s expertise in crop nutrition with Asili’s commitment to regenerative agricultural practices and farmer education. Together, they aim to enhance productivity, soil health, food security, and economic resilience across Uganda’s farming communities.

“Our mission at Asili is to uplift farmer livelihoods through advanced crop nutrition solutions, regenerative farming practices, and innovations that foster soil health,” said William Ng’eno, Country Director of Yara East Africa. “We believe this initiative will become an invaluable resource for farmers striving to build sustainable and productive farming systems in Uganda.”

Practical Solutions for Farmers

At the heart of this partnership is the YKC within Asili, offering hands-on demonstrations of optimal crop fertilization and nutrition techniques. These practical training sessions are complemented by cutting-edge tools such as the Yara FarmCare app and Yara Connect, enabling farmers to make data-driven decisions for improved crop management.

Federico Tonelli, Director of Development and Sustainability at Asili Agriculture, highlighted the importance of the initiative:

“At Asili, our goal is to transition smallholder farmers in our network to commercial, resilient, and regenerative farming systems. The knowledge transfer facilitated by the YKC is crucial to achieving this transformation.”

Farmers will benefit from tailored input recommendations, soil testing services, and access to financial and mechanization resources. The construction of an upgraded training hall, expected to be completed by early Q1 2025, will expand the program’s reach and offer structured learning opportunities to address pressing agricultural challenges.

A Shared Vision for Sustainable Agriculture

The partnership reflects a shared vision between Asili and Yara to promote sustainable growth in Uganda’s agricultural sector. “Yara Knowledge Centres play a pivotal role in driving the adoption of modern farming technologies. Through our collaboration with Asili Farms, we aim to uplift millions of farmers,” said John Rotich, Yara Uganda Commercial Manager.

The impact of improved crop management is evident in Uganda’s rising agricultural productivity. Soybean production has expanded from 144,000 hectares in 2004 to 200,000 hectares today. Similarly, maize production has surged from 800,000 tonnes in 2000 to over 2.57 million tonnes.

These advances have also translated into significant export earnings. Uganda generated US$244.6 million from maize exports in 2023, a notable increase from US$88 million in 2022.

By empowering smallholder farmers with sustainable practices and modern tools, the Asili-Yara partnership is poised to make a lasting impact on Uganda’s agricultural sector, ensuring resilience and prosperity for farming communities.