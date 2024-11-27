St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine in Grenada, Caribbean, plays a pivotal role in moulding future medical professionals. SGU is the largest provider of new doctors to the US healthcare system.1 With many African students faced with the daunting challenge of gaining admission into medical schools in the US, SGU provides the best alternative of quality education and clinical experiences to help them become doctors in the country.

If you aspire to practice medicine in the US after graduation, SGU has prepared pointers and questions to research when selecting a medical school.

How can I practise medicine in the US?

You must first secure a residency position through the Residency Match Program. This is where medical school students secure a postgraduate residency placement that will provide hands-on clinical training required to begin practising as a licensed doctor in the US.

What is residency?

Upon completing an MD program, graduates must go through postgraduate training known as residency, where students work with real patients under the supervision and guidance of a licensed physician.

What are the requirements to obtain a residency in the US?

First decide which areas to specialise in as this will determine which residency programs to apply for. You also require evidence of academic and clinical experience, including a personal statement and relevant letters of recommendation from medical professionals and faculty. Additionally, to obtain a residency in the US:

The applicant must graduate from a medical school whose accreditor is recognized by the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME).

The applicant is verified by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) as having completed the requirements for ECFMG certification.

The applicant has passed their Unites States Medical Licensing Examinations (USMLE) Step 1 and 2.

How will the medical school support me in obtaining the requirements to be successful in the Residency Match Program?

Accreditation and recognition matters

International medical schools need accreditation to meet high academic standards. The accreditor must be recognized by WFME and NCFMEA (US National Committee on Foreign Medical Education and Accreditation) for ECFMG certification and US residency eligibility.

USMLE support

The USMLE is a three-step examination administered by the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME). Doctors with an MD degree are required to pass these exams to practise medicine in the US. Given the importance of these exams, it is critical that a medical school can provide support with exam preparation and tutoring to support student success. There are over 6,000 SGU students from the world, representing more than 90 countries, who took the USMLE 1 for the first time over the last five years who had a 90% pass rate.2

Clinical network opportunities

During year three and four of the MD program, students undertake clinical rotations, gaining essential firsthand experience. Exposure to diverse practice areas and healthcare systems prepares students for residency and helps define their expertise.

What clinical rotations does the medical school provide, and how do they affect my ability to practise medicine in the US?

In the final two years of medical school, students engage in hospital-based clinical rotations, practicing medicine under experienced doctors’ supervision. Rotations in the intended country of practice are essential, offering practical experience that readies students for local postgraduate positions. They provide insights into the country’s medical system and opportunities to network with doctors and program directors at potential postgraduate hospitals.

What are letters of recommendation, and why are they important?

Positive letters of recommendation are a crucial part of the residency application process and can influence acceptance onto a program. To secure these letters, it is essential to build relationships with clinical faculty and staff, and to perform well during studies and clinical rotations. Does having a second degree alongside a Medical Degree (MD) enhance residency placement?

Holding a second degree could strengthen your academic profile, which a Residency Director would assess when filling residency program places.

How many students secured residency placements from the medical school?

A medical school’s residency placements can tell you a lot about how well the program can prepare you for a specific career path, so it is important to evaluate NRMP match data for each medical school.

Where have students from the medical school obtained a US residency?

It’s important to note that the specific placement (i.e., state, hospital, or speciality) that medical students obtain through the US Residency Match Program can vary widely based on many factors, such as personal preferences, qualifications, geographic location, and availability of residency programs.

How strong is the school’s alumni network, and do graduates hold post-graduate positions in the US?

A strong alumni network is invaluable to medical students, offering support, guidance, and career opportunities. Alumni can mentor current students, aiding recent graduates in expanding professional networks and providing career advice in the US. They also share established contacts, assisting students in securing future residency and career opportunities. SGU has over 22,000 School of Medicine graduates in the US and around the world who are part of a strong alumni network.3

About St. George’s University School of Medicine: Founded in 1976, St. George’s University (SGU) is a center for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries*, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective. The SGU School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). The school offers a four-year Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program. Students can also enter the MD degree program from many education systems around the world via the five-, six-, or seven-year tracks. SGU has a large network of 75+ affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK, with the unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the UK.

* Based on the number of students who have completed the Doctor of Medicine program from 1981-2024.