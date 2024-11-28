Could your teeth be the reason for your constant headaches?  

If you’re constantly dealing with headaches, you might be missing a surprising source of the pain – your teeth! Many of us don’t realise that things like clenching or grinding, can trigger tension headaches, impacting not just your head but your overall wellbeing. So, how do you know if your headaches could be tied to a dental issue?

Cape Town-based Dr. Sheryl Smithies, a leading expert in dental and aesthetic treatments, shares some tips on spotting whether your headaches could be connected to your teeth and how to manage the symptoms.

It’s all about tension

Headaches come from tension in the muscles of your face, neck, and back – often because of grinding or clenching your teeth without even realising it. This pressure strains your jaw and surrounding muscles, leading to discomfort. Over time this constant tension can result in headaches.

Common signs of grinding include worn-down teeth, misalignment, and your teeth touching when they should be at rest. Clenching can also cause your cheek muscles to swell, and if your jaw joint clicks, it could be a sign of strain or poor teeth alignment.

Don’t grin and bear it, take this simple test

There is a quick and easy test for you to assess whether your headaches might be linked to dental issues. Just ask yourself these five simple questions:

Do you wake up with a tight jaw that needs stretching out in the morning? Are your temples or cheek muscles sore when you press on them? Do you ever getearaches that feel connected to your jaw? Are your headaches worse in the morning? Are your teeth worn down, chipped, or sensitive near the gums?

If you said yes to any of these questions, don’t worry—you’re not alone.

Clenching and grinding aren’t normal, but they are super common and usually signal that something is off with your bite or jaw alignment.

Getting the relief you need

Here are some easy and reasonably affordable ways to tackle these problems and get the relief you need:

Get advice

The first step is to book a dental consultation, where a dentist can assess your jaw alignment, teeth condition, and overall oral health to recommend personalised preventive measures, such as bite adjustments or protective devices, that could significantly alleviate your symptoms and improve your quality of life.

A night guard to reduce strain

One of the most effective solutions for headaches is a custom-made night guard from your dentist, designed to fit comfortably over your teeth. Wearing it regularly not only cushions your jaw, reducing strain and tension on the muscles, but also prevents grinding and clenching, protecting your teeth and allowing you to sleep more peacefully.

Get muscle tension relief

You can also see a physiotherapist or osteopath for muscle tension relief, as they can provide targeted treatments like massage, stretching exercises, and joint mobilisation to help release tension in the jaw and surrounding muscles, promoting overall relaxation and pain relief.

Inject to relax the jaw

In some cases, a dentist might recommend a neurotoxin injection, such as Botox, to temporarily relax overactive jaw muscles, helping to relieve tension, reduce clenching or grinding, and ease the associated pain and discomfort.

By keeping an eye on these symptoms, you can take steps to get your headaches under control and improve your dental health at the same time! So, if you’ve been waking up with headaches, it’s worth asking yourself: could your teeth be the reason?

