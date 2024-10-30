European soils are under increasing pressure, as a result of agriculture intensification and climate change. Joint efforts at EU, national, and local level focus on restoring soil health.

The WHEATWATCHER project, an innovative European initiative aimed at advancing soil health monitoring, plant health assessment, and food traceability, kicked off with a successful two-day meeting at Ghent University. This ambitious project, funded by the EU Horizon Europe programme, brings together a diverse consortium of leading universities, research centers, and industry partners from across Europe.

Kick-off meeting overview

The kick-off meeting was hosted by the coordinating partner, Ghent University, and marked a significant milestone as the consortium came together to establish a clear strategic vision for the project. Representatives from each partner organisation, including experts from 9 countries, participated in discussions to set the foundation for the project’s work.

During the meeting the consortium:

Outlined the main objectives and expected outcomes, focusing on monitoring and improving soil health, as well as promoting sustainable farming practices.

Developed a strategic framework for deploying state-of-the-art technology, including soil sensors, robotic platforms and decision support systems, across pilot sites in multiple countries.

Discussed collaborative activities aimed at maximising the project’s impact, and fostering synergies with other Horizon Europe projects.

Addressed the relevant EU policy and necessary contributions.

WHEATWATCHER objectives

WHEATWATCHER is designed to tackle pressing challenges in agriculture, soil degradation and environmental sustainability. The project will:

Implement innovative soil monitoring technologies to provide real-time data, enabling farmers to make informed decisions.

Deploy and validate predictive models that integrate local soil conditions and wheat farming requirements.

Foster collaboration with stakeholders, including farmers, policymakers, and research institutions, to support the implementation of sustainable practices.

Kick-off meeting outcomes

The kick-off meeting successfully established a clear action plan with specific tasks, timeline, and responsibilities. Furthermore, it laid the groundwork for deploying advanced technologies at pilot sites, which include farms in Greece, Poland, Germany, and Belgium.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with our partners, leveraging cutting-edge technology and collaborative expertise to address the critical challenges facing European agriculture” said the Ghent University Professor Abdul Mouazen, Coordinator of WHEATWATCHER. “The kick-off meeting has set the stage for a productive and impactful project.”

Next steps

The WHEATWATCHER consortium will integrate multiple sensor technologies across diverse platforms, encompassing stationary, mobile, and remote systems. The first results are expected to be shared in mid-2025, demonstrating the potential to enhance agricultural sustainability and resilience across Europe.

Project consortium