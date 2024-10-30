Meet some of the companies and highlights on display : Globus Globus is the market leader in controllers for large vehicles, offering customizable electronic solutions in more than 40 countries. The company’s booth will hold on-site demonstrations of its Control Panels and ECUs for large vehicles and machinery, used in refrigeration, air conditioning, cabin control and multiplex functions. IBS Comex Founded in 2005, IBSComex is a Brazilian company specializing in the export of equipment, agricultural machinery and spare parts. Representative of the manufacturers Almeida Equipamentos and Cadioli, the trading company’s booth will promote the sugarcane and grain harvesters lines, as well as tractors and implements of both brands. Indústrias Colombo Indústrias Colombo is a Brazilian multinational that develops solutions for the mechanized harvesting of grains, pods and seeds (MIAC), as well as agricultural parts and components. The company’s highlight will be the Double Master II bean and peanut threshing harvester, with a vibrating sieve cleaning system and suction turbine, which provides higher quality of the harvested grains. J.Assy For more than 25 years in the agricultural market, J.Assy has developed technological solutions for the agricultural market and is present in the European, South African, Latin and North American markets. The company’s booth will showcase the Visum Seeder RF wireless irrigation flow sensor, designed to identify input variations between rows in the hose flow of air seeder machines. Magnojet Magnojet offers ceramic tips, filters and spray accessories, serving 80 countries. During the EIMA, the manufacturer will demonstrate its line of filters, backpack sprayers and spray accessories, such as ceramic spray tips, with a durability five times greater than plastic, as well as a FastCap quick coupling system, which is easy to maintain. São José Industrial As a manufacturer of agricultural implements focused on the grain logistics and soil preparation line, São José Industrial will promote its Gran Standard grain trailer. With a capacity of 13,500 liters, which makes it able to unload up to 55 bags per minute, the trailer promises to optimize the process with an increase of 30% in productivity, in addition to a low maintenance cost. Vence Tudo Vence Tudo, a manufacturer of agricultural implements present in the market for 60 years, will advertise at its booth its line of seeders, harvester platforms and agricultural implements, developed to work in different crops of grains, seeds and types of terrain.