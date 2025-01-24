U.S. in a collaborative partnership to empower women and youth through agricultural value chains in Zanzibar

The United States Government, in collaboration with the Government of Tanzania, the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, and the Government of the Republic of Korea, proudly showcased a partnership that is empowering women and youth entrepreneurs in agricultural value chains across Zanzibar.

The U.S. Government, through USAID Feed the Future projects – Imarisha Sekta Binafsi (Private Sector Strengthening) and Kilimo Tija (Agricultural Productivity) – is fostering innovative public-private collaborations and strengthening linkages with the private sector.

As a result, women and youth are already producing off-season horticulture in fields that once lay fallow. Under contract farming arrangements with local hotels in Zanzibar, these women and youth are significantly increasing their earnings while demonstrating the power of improved irrigation to transform agriculture in Zanzibar.

“Today, we are proudly showcasing the Kibokwa irrigation project, a model of multilateral collaboration. In partnership with the Republic of South Korea, and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, this irrigation project is helping to revitalize the island’s food system,” said U.S. Ambassador Michael Battle.

“USAID contributions have enabled this irrigation system to operate year-round, introducing vegetable production during the rice offseason, maximizing production and economic returns, with a special focus on youth and women farmers.”

This groundbreaking partnership between USAID in Tanzania, is fueled by a $61.6 million loan from the Government of the Republic of Korea, which enabled the development of 150 hectares (390 acres) of new and rehabilitated irrigation infrastructure in Unguja and Pemba.

These infrastructure upgrades are significantly boosting agricultural productivity and unlocking opportunities for further investments in the entire agricultural supply chain. These investments are creating jobs, increasing farmer revenues, and strengthening food security for the region.