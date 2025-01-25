New study highlights the critical role of small-scale fisheries in global food security, nutrition, and livelihoods

A new study published on 15 January 2025 in Nature Journal has highlighted the critical role of small-scale fisheries (SSF) in global food security, nutrition, and livelihoods.

Operating in both inland and marine waters, SSFs have been identified as the most significant food production system based on non-cultivated natural resources.

Titled Illuminating the Multidimensional Contributions of Small-Scale Fisheries, the study states that as with some terrestrial resource-based food supplies, including hunting, foraging and pastoralism, SSF are frequently excluded from analyses of food systems.

In fact, despite being an important source of high-quality protein and micronutrients globally, limited attention has been paid to SSF and their importance in eradicating poverty, hunger and malnutrition.

The paper estimated that SSF provide at least 40% (37.3 million tonnes) of global fisheries catches and 2.3 billion people with, on average, 20% of their dietary intake across six key micronutrients essential for human health.

Globally, the livelihood of 1 in every 12 people, nearly half of them women, depends at least partly on small-scale fishing, in total generating 44% (US$77.2 billion) of the economic value of all fisheries landed.

Regionally, Asian SSF provide fish, support livelihoods and supply nutrition to the largest number of people. Relative to the total capture of the fisheries sector (comprising large-scale and small-scale fisheries), across all regions, African SSF supply the most catch and nutrition, and SSF in Oceania improve the most livelihoods.

Small-scale fisheries (SSF), especially in inland waters, are often overlooked in global and national policy frameworks, including the SDGs.

This marginalization limits their influence on aquatic resource governance, leaving them disadvantaged compared to more visible sectors like industrial fishing, aquaculture, and tourism.

The consequences include poor resource management, loss of access to fishing areas, displacement, and cascading effects on livelihoods, culture, and health.

SSF for food security

SSF remain critical, providing food security, income, and nutrition to millions, particularly in low-income and Indigenous communities.

Women play a significant role, contributing to food production and income. SSF’s low environmental impact and high efficiency in producing nutritious food make them vital for sustainable development.

However, inadequate data on SSF contributions to food systems, poverty reduction, and nutrition hampers policy recognition and investment.

This study emphasizes the need for better data collection, participatory governance, and supportive policies to enhance SSF’s role in achieving the SDGs, including zero hunger, gender equality, and climate action.

Integrating inland fisheries into global nutrition discussions and national accounting systems is essential for their sustainability and recognition.

Recommendations

According to the study, maintaining and increasing these multidimensional SSF contributions to sustainable development requires targeted and effective actions, especially increasing the engagement of fisherfolk in shared management and governance.

Without management and governance focused on the multidimensional contributions of SSF, the marginalization of millions of fishers and fishworkers will worsen.

There is also the need for a better contextualization of the importance of the SSF sector with respect to other uses of water and land, such as tourism, shipping, energy and aquaculture.

Evaluating trade-offs across the multidimensional benefits provided by these sectors at local or regional levels can better inform policies aimed at ensuring broader sustainable development.