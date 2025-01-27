The rising tide of climate change: Building resilience through innovation

Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is a reality reshaping communities, industries and economies worldwide. Rising sea levels, unpredictable rainfall, and the increasing frequency of natural disasters are placing immense pressure on societies—and on the insurance industry, which often serves as the last line of defence. But tackling these challenges isn’t just an industry problem—it’s a team effort, requiring collective responsibility, shared innovation and bold action.

In Africa, the stakes are particularly high. Agriculture, which contributes between 30% and 40% of GDP and employs 65% to 70% of the labour force, is highly vulnerable to climate variability, according to the World Bank. Frequent droughts, floods, and other extreme weather events threaten food security and economic sustainability across the continent.

As climate risks grow more severe and irregular, the insurance industry has had to think beyond conventional models. Simply raising premiums to account for higher risks is a short-term patch, not a sustainable solution; akin to bailing water out of a sinking ship without plugging the leak. The real answer lies in innovative approaches that bring everyone to the table.

Natural ecosystems often play a critical yet underappreciated role in climate resilience. Coastal buffers like mangroves, dunes and wetlands have long absorbed wave energy, reduced flood risks and protected inland communities. For instance, mangroves can reduce wave heights by up to 50%, nature’s very own safety net.

Unfortunately, these ecosystems are being rapidly destroyed to make way for urban and agricultural development, leaving communities more exposed to the impacts of climate change. Wetlands and floodplains, which naturally mitigate flooding, are often drained or paved over, exacerbating the risks posed by heavy rainfall and urban sprawl.

The Sri Lanka Colombo Wetland Project is a compelling example of what can be achieved when we work with nature instead of against it. By transforming a degraded ecosystem into a thriving wetland, the project now provides natural flood protection, supports biodiversity, and demonstrates how ecological restoration can create practical solutions to climate challenges. Africa has the potential for similar transformative initiatives.

Innovating insurance: The role of parametric models

As risks evolve, so too must the tools we use to manage them. One promising innovation is parametric insurance, which offers pre-determined payouts based on measurable triggers such as rainfall levels or wind speeds. Unlike traditional claims processes, this model ensures quicker access to funds, helping communities and businesses bounce back faster.

As one of the leading pan-African insurers, companies like Hollard Insurance are at the forefront of integrating parametric solutions into its risk management models. By leveraging scientific data like rainfall volumes or wind speeds, parametric insurance provides faster recovery mechanisms, which are particularly vital for vulnerable regions.

For Africa, where the protection gap remains significant, the potential of parametric insurance is immense. The World Economic Forum highlights its benefits, stating, “The safety net that parametric insurance offers the most vulnerable countries in Africa is now more crucial than ever. As these disasters gain momentum, parametric insurance is increasingly recognized as a way to build resilience in vulnerable countries.”

While parametric insurance is not without limitations, it represents a vital step forward in addressing the ‘unsures’ posed by climate change.

Insurance, while essential, cannot solve these challenges alone. Governments, communities, and businesses must come together to create resilient systems and sustainable practices. In South Africa, the Climate Change Bill is a step in the right direction, providing a framework for climate adaptation and mitigation. However, as noted by the International Monetary Fund, more work is needed to address structural constraints, attract green investments and improve governance.

Urban planning also plays a critical role. Poorly planned cities with impermeable surfaces and inadequate drainage systems magnify the effects of heavy rainfall and flooding. Informal settlements, often built on marginal land, are particularly vulnerable to landslides and storm surges. Integrated strategies that combine urban planning, infrastructure investment and ecosystem restoration are essential for addressing these vulnerabilities

The way forward

Climate change poses profound risks, but it also offers an opportunity to rethink how we build resilience. By leveraging innovative solutions like parametric insurance, rehabilitating natural ecosystems and fostering collaboration across sectors, we can help communities and economies better withstand the impacts of a changing climate.

Insurance companies like Hollard continue to collaborate with stakeholders to develop tailored insurance solutions that reflect the realities of climate change while supporting broader resilience efforts. By aligning innovation with the needs of vulnerable communities, the insurance industry can play a pivotal role in building a future that is both sustainable and secure.

This is not just about insuring against life’s ‘unsures’ —it’s about enabling more people to create and secure a better future.