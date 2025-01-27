New theme days at Agritechnica 2025 add value for exhibitors and visitors

9 to 15 November 2025 in Hanover, Germany – Guiding theme “Touch Smart Efficiency” – Theme days for visitors: ”7 days – 7 themes” – High exhibitor participation expected – agritechnica.com

Agritechnica 2025 will take place from 9 to 15 November in Hanover, Germany. Under this year’s guiding theme ‘Touch Smart Efficiency’, the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery will once again be the forum for future issues in agriculture. Agritechnica will give visitors direct access to innovative, networked agricultural systems that use digital technologies to increase efficiency, sustainability and productivity. The new theme days concept is celebrating its premiere this year. With the slogan ”7 days – 7 themes”, Agritechnica will meet the needs of different groups of visitors on each of the seven days of the fair. Current levels of exhibitor registrations already suggest a high level of international exhibitor participation. The stand booking deadline for exhibitors is 1 February 2025.

As the world’s largest trade fair for agricultural machinery, Agritechnica is the most important information and business platform for farm professionals from all over the world – from agriculture and the agricultural machinery trade to the research and development sector. With its new theme day concept and technical program, Agritechnica 2025 aims to reach different groups of visitors efficiently, underpinned by the slogan “7 days – 7 themes” with theme-focused trade fair days.

Theme days: Focus on target groups

Each of the seven days of the trade fair offers a particular focus, enabling visitors to find the topics and technologies that are most relevant to them. This promotes targeted exchange between visitors and exhibitors. For example, the two Agribusiness Days on 10 and 11 November will focus on information and events relevant to dealers, contractors and large-scale farmers. Visitors will not only gain exclusive insights into the latest trends and technologies enabling informed investment decisions but also benefit from cultivating business relationships. The number of tickets for the two Agribusiness Days is limited. Tickets will go on sale in July.

“This results in real added value for both sides,” says Timo Zipf, Agritechnica Project Manager. “Visitors have more space and opportunities to engage in targeted investment discussions which means they can organize contact with exhibitors more efficiently. Exhibitors gain more time to offer customized presentations, focus in-depth on relevant customer groups and maintain and expand targeted business contacts,” adds Zipf.

The ‘Innovation and Press Day’ (9 November), the ‘International Farmers Day’ (12 November), the ‘Digital Farm Day’ (13 November), the ‘Young Professional Day’ (14 November) and ‘Celebrate Farming’ will focus on additional target groups and topics.

Detailed information on the theme days can be found at: agritechnica. com/en/visit/theme-days

High exhibitor interest in the world’s leading trade fair

Exhibitor participation at Agritechnica is currently expected to be very high, including numerous international country pavilions. In November, the world’s leading trade fair will present the most comprehensive and diverse exhibition programme for international arable and crop farming at the exhibition grounds in Hanover: from crop protection sprayers to drones, from tractors to autonomous equipment systems, from combine harvesters to digital assistance systems. As part of Agritechnica, Systems & Components, the B2B marketplace for the international supplier industry, is also in high demand from exhibitors. The special FarmRobotix area with the Digital Farm Center will also be part of the exhibition and technical programme.