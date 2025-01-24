Macfrut 2025, international presentations and new industry players for an increasingly international event

From Europe to the Americas, a series of international promotional initiatives and the participation of key players such as Chiquita and Del Monte indicate that this year’s edition will have the highest number of exhibitors ever.

The organisers of the 42nd edition of Macfrut, the international trade fair for the fruit and vegetable supply chain, to be held at the Rimini Expo Centre from 6 to 8 May 2025, are currently busy organising a series of international presentations in both EU and non-EU countries over the coming months, as part of a promotional campaign for the trade fair that began last summer, with Macfrut delegations at the heart of events all over the world.

Since last June, just a few weeks after the end of the 2024 edition, Macfrut has been organising international missions on three continents, with the aim of strengthening relations with the main players in the sector and promoting new business opportunities, thus contributing to making the trade fair an increasingly global event.

In Africa, Macfrut was able to strengthen its commercial relations by holding a presentation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which attended last year’s edition with 20 exhibitors, where local authorities and industry professionals revealed that Congolese exhibitors are becoming increasingly interested in the opportunities offered by the trade fair. In fact, the DRC imports 60% of the food it consumes and therefore urgently needs to develop its agricultural sector in order to meet all the food needs of its population, which is growing at a significant rate. Tunisia also hosted meetings with sector professionals, producer organisations and institutions, strengthening Macfrut’s collaboration with the North African country, which has confirmed its participation in Macfrut 2025 with a joint stand, as in the previous edition.

In Europe, Macfrut met with producer organisations, local authorities and universities in the province of Vojvodina in Serbia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where apple growing, horticulture and soft fruit production play an important role. Bosnia and Herzegovina has participated in the last three editions of Macfrut with the aim of increasing the number of visitors and exhibitors from this country.

Macfrut’s international activities also involved Latin America. In Argentina, the Macfrut delegation visited the capital, Buenos Aires, and travelled to Patagonia and the province of Río Negro to meet with industry professionals and local authorities, who confirmed that Argentina will participate in Macfrut 2025 with its own stand. In Peru, one of the most dynamic countries in the South American fruit and vegetable sector and a long-standing participant in Macfrut, representatives of the trade fair gave a presentation to the main industry professionals and institutions in the sector and attended a meeting at the University of Piura.

The presentations will continue to take place around the world in February: Warsaw (Poland), Bogotá (Colombia), Brazzaville and Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Nairobi (Kenya) and Baku (Azerbaijan). There are also a number of missions planned for the month of March with the aim of attracting buyers: Brussels (Belgium), Rotterdam (Netherlands), São Paulo (Brazil) and Dubai.

The 2025 edition of Macfrut will be the one with the highest number of exhibitors ever. By December 2024, more than 90% of the available exhibition space at the last edition of the trade fair had already been sold. One of the most important new additions is the participation of leading global industry players, including Chiquita and Del Monte, as well as major Spanish exporters in the berry industry.

‘We are very keen to keep this format going for Macfrut’, says Renzo Piraccini, President of Macfrut. ’It is a unique opportunity for exhibitors, as it offers them not only an exhibition space, but also a platform and a dedicated team for scheduling appointments at the trade fair. This allows them to plan everything in advance and even to have the time to focus on the content of the different exhibitions.’