The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the governmental agency that promotes business relationships between Italian and foreign companies worldwide, in collaboration with the Horticultural Crops Directorate (HCD) invites owners, managers and decision makers of Kenyan agribusinesses to apply for the Lab Innova training program “Luca Attanasio Edition” to be held from 10th to 14th March, 9AM-5PM at Trademark Hotel, Nairobi.

The Lab Innova Training Program, provided at no cost by ITA, empowers agribusinesses in the fruit and vegetable industries with the aim to support their access to international markets and foster relationships with Italian businesses.

the application deadline is 20th February 2025. Confirmation of attendance will be provided after the vetting process. Additionally, selected participants of Lab Innova will be sponsored (exclusive of air fare) to take part in a five-day study tour in Italy, including guided site visits to agribusinesses, B2B sessions, and attendance of the MACFRUT Fair 2025 in Rimini (Emilia Romagna region).

For further enquiries contact us at nairobi@ice.it or (+254)111053250