A new and exciting edition of the Tractor of the Year, the international event celebrating the most innovative and sustainable tractors on the European market, concluded today its 26th edition. It was the fifth consecutive year that BKT consolidated its role as sponsor of the competition, supporting the promotion of advanced technologies and sustainable solutions aimed at improving the future of agriculture.

To meet the rising challenges of an ever-changing market, Tractor of the Year 2025 came out this year with a completely revamped format by introducing new prize categories designed to meet the current industry needs. The selection process for TotY 2025 started in February 2024 through the evaluation of the candidates by 25 jurors, journalists from as many countries and representatives of the major European magazines about farming machinery. Later in June, the launch event “Let the Challenge Begin” was held in Milan, where the manufacturers presented their latest-generation tractors to the jury. In the months that followed, the jurors analyzed the technical specifications and performed field tests to evaluate the tractors’ performance.

The six award categories are designed to meet the specific needs of today’s agriculture. The categories in which major manufacturers competed to win the 26th-edition award are: TotY HighPower for tractors with more than 300 horsepower, designed to recognize the growing relevance of high-power tractors; TotY MidPower dedicated to tractors between 150 and 280 horsepower, where versatility and power combine in perfect balance; TotY Utility reserved to multi-purpose tractors between 70 and 150 horsepower; TotY Specialized for tractors suitable for vineyards, orchards, and hilly and mountainous terrains; Sustainable TotY, which rewards the most innovative model from a sustainability viewpoint; and the new TotYBot category that is reserved to robotic tractors without cabins, a step towards agricultural robotization.

Today, in the setting of EIMA International 2024, the international agricultural machinery exhibition, the triumphant winners were proclaimed:

TotY HighPower : Case IH Quadtrac 715

: Case IH Quadtrac 715 TotY MidPower : Fendt 620 Vario DP

: Fendt 620 Vario DP TotY Utility : Steyr 4120 Plus

: Steyr 4120 Plus TotY Specialized : Antonio Carraro Tony 8900 TRG

: Antonio Carraro Tony 8900 TRG Sustainable TotY : Fendt e107 Vario

: Fendt e107 Vario TotYBot: AgXeed 5.115T2

“This edition of TotY has once again highlighted the strength and dynamism of the agricultural sector, showing how innovation and sustainability have become increasingly central points in the European agricultural scenery,” comments Lucia Salmaso, Managing Director of BKT Europe. “Not only do these new solutions respond to today’s challenges, but they also lay the foundations for the agriculture of the future. We are excited to see how new technologies are creating a positive and sustainable impact in our industry, and our congratulations go to all participants and winners, who embody the values of our vision of progress.”

“This edition of Tractor of the Year has once again demonstrated the extraordinary level of innovation and sustainability that our industry is able to achieve.” – commented Fabio Zammaretti, President of Tractor of the Year – “The winners represent the future of agriculture thanks to solutions that combine efficiency, power, and respect for the environment. We are proud to celebrate these achievements and heartfully thank the manufacturers, the 25 jurors, journalists from 25 different countries, and our sponsor BKT for their ongoing commitment to promoting modern and sustainable agriculture.”

The latest edition of Tractor of the Year has thus ended inspiring manufacturers to push themselves beyond their limits by innovating tractors in both design and functionality. As the jury and the project continue to expand, the mission remains clear: to discover and highlight technologies and solutions advancing agricultural mechanization. In this context, BKT establishes itself as a strategic partner, promoting innovation and sustainability through cutting-edge tires. Not only does TotY celebrate innovation, but it also lays the foundations for a more efficient and more sustainable agricultural future.